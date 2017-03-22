Story highlights The House Intelligence Committee is investigating whether President Donald Trump was wiretapped

Its chairman said Wednesday Trump's communication might have been part of 'incidental collection'

(CNN) House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes said Wednesday that President Donald Trump's personal communications may have been picked up by investigators through "incidental collection."

Nunes said at a news conference he discovered the potential surveillance of Trump himself while reviewing intelligence reports, but said it was not related to Russia.

"This is a normal, incidental collection, based on what I could collect," Nunes said. "This appears to be all legally collected foreign intelligence under" the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Nunes said he alerted House Speaker Paul Ryan about the collection and is traveling to the White House Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm actually alarmed by it," Nunes said.

