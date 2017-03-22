The Trumps take Aspen

CNN Politics COVER/LINE newsletter is where politics meets pop culture you can subscribe here. The following is an excerpt from today's issue.
(CNN)Several of President Trump's children and grandchildren are in Aspen, Colorado, this week for spring break.
Donald Trump Jr. posted a pic of his sister and brother and their spouses on the ski slopes posing with Donnie (Donald Trump III) and explaining he and his wife had to cute short their trip because one of their sons broke his leg.
Meanwhile, there's blowback from the trip, from the number of Secret Service (a lot), to the cost to taxpayers (again, a lot). Also, the rich Aspen people are annoyed because it's made it hard to get restaurant reservations.
The Behind-the-Scenes Scramble to Pass Obamacare Repeal:
The House is expected to vote on Republicans' bill to replace Obamacare tomorrow, the seven-year anniversary of its signing. CNN's whip count as of this morning shows 21 Repubs who plan to vote "no," with five more who said they are likely to oppose it. That's enough to defeat the bill.
Our MJ Lee describes the efforts now to get it passed as "full blitz mode." A few highlights:
-- Speaker Ryan has been texting Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, whose members are among those opposing the bill.
-- Some of those who said they will vote "no" told CNN that, in the past 36 hours, they've received phone calls from Trump officials lasting 30-45 minutes.
-- Some met yesterday and this morning with Trump himself.
Ivanka Working With a Stylist:
According to Pret-a-Reporter, Ivanka has been using a Hollywood stylist to help her coordinate her looks. The stylist didn't comment, and neither did Ivanka, but the story says Cat Williams has been helping craft the first daughter's "sleekly conservative" styles.
For more CNN Politics COVER/LINE, subscribe here.