Chinese officials warned US bomber

Story highlights Guam-based US B-1 Bomber based in Guam was flying to South Korea for training mission

The US does not recognize Beijing's claims to the region's airspace

Washington (CNN) Chinese officials warned a US military aircraft flying near South Korea Sunday, telling its pilots that they were illegally operating in Chinese airspace and ordering the American plane to leave, a US defense official told CNN.

The pilots of the US Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber aircraft responded to the Chinese air traffic controllers, saying that they were conducting routine operations in international airspace and did not deviate from their flight path, the official added.

The US plane was flying 70 nautical miles southwest of South Korea's Jeju Island.

The area sits in the controversial Chinese East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone, which Beijing declared in 2013. The zone covers airspace and islands that are also claimed by Japan.

A US Air Force B-1B Lancer flies in formation with Japan Air Self Defense Force F-15s in the vicinity of Japan March 21, 2017. The sortie was carried out as part of US Pacific Command's continuous bomber presence mission.

The ADIZ declaration required airlines flying over the designated waters to first notify Chinese authorities before transiting. The US and Japanese governments do not recognize China's claim on the area.

