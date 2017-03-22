Story highlights A Trump associate is still defending the administration's debunked wiretap claims

Washington (CNN) A Trump campaign fundraiser who also served on the transition team continued to stoke the administration's debunked claim Wednesday that Trump Tower was "wiretapped" during the 2016 campaign.

Anthony Scaramucci, who is not a White House official, insisted in a "New Day" interview that "something could have happened at Trump Tower."

"We still don't have all the information," Scaramucci told CNN's Chris Cuomo, while conceding that President Donald Trump "doesn't have perfect information."

"What I see about him, working with him closely for nine or 10 months and knowing him for 20 years, he has great instincts," Scaramucci said. "So what I'm saying to you is, let's let some time pass. I trust the President."

Cuomo pressed Scaramucci on his defense of Trump's wiretap claim, which was soundly refuted by FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers in testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Monday. Comey said he had "no information" to support Trump's claim.

