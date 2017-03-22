On health care, party will trump principle

Story highlights Steve Israel: Only in the rarest of instances has party discipline failed to prevail on tough votes in Congress

When legislation does not have a clear majority of votes, it's ultimately unwise to assume it will fail

(CNN) Bipartisanship is hard enough to come by these days, but we are now likely only hours away from the big vote and the American Health Care Act doesn't seem to have either party squarely behind it. Moderate Republicans believe the bill goes too far, while far-right Republicans believe it doesn't go far enough.

At the moment, there is no guarantee President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan have locked in the 216 votes needed for passage, and speculation is swirling that they may need to pull the bill.

But we've been here before.

When and if the bill comes to the floor on Thursday, we will witness two things:

First, votes of this nature are like tight basketball games: Things get the most interesting in the final two minutes. That's when members of Congress who held their votes suddenly produce them and when the Republican whip redeems votes he really needs and releases those he doesn't.