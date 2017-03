A barbarian cannot change Britain

Story highlights Tim Stanley: UK terror attack reminder of threat but also professionalism of police, citizens quick to help each other

Timothy Stanley is a historian and columnist for Britain's Daily Telegraph. He is the author of "Citizen Hollywood: How the Collaboration Between LA and DC Revolutionized American Politics." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

London (CNN) The terror attack that left three victims and an assailant dead near the Houses of Parliament in London showed the worst and the best of British life. It was a reminder of the threat we've lived under for a very long time. But it also was a demonstration of a professional police service swinging into action and of our citizens rushing to each other's aid.

We have a saying here: Keep calm and carry on. I'm sure that even on a day such as this we'll live up to it.

Britain has been dealing with various forms of political violence since the 1960s, when the sectarian Troubles erupted in Northern Ireland. Last year, one of our members of Parliament, Jo Cox, was murdered by a sympathizer of the racist far-right. And we've been on alert against Islamist terrorism since 9/11. On July 7, 2005, 52 people were killed by suicide bombers in London.

Our security services are second to none and are believed to have prevented 13 terror attacks since 2013. Their job, however, is made all the more difficult by the situation in the Middle East. The Syrian civil war has radicalized some young Britons; around 850 of them are believed to have traveled to Syria or Iraq to support or join the fighting. About half that number are thought to have returned. Others have tried to travel to the region and been stopped.

That Britain hadn't had a significant, successful attack since 2013, when a soldier, Fusilier Lee Rigby, was beheaded in the street, is a testament to how well our security agencies have been coping.

