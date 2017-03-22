Story highlights Barry Cadden was acquitted on 25 counts of second-degree murder

Sixty-four patients in nine states died in the 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak

(CNN) Jurors in the trial of pharmacist Barry Cadden delivered a mixed verdict Wednesday in connection with a deadly 2012 nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak.

Cadden, 50, owner and head pharmacist of the New England Compounding Center, was convicted of racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, mail fraud and introduction of misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with the intent to defraud and mislead.

He was acquitted of 25 counts of second-degree murder.

"We are very gratified by the verdicts today. ... Those are extremely serious offenses, and they carry very stiff penalties," said William Weinreb, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts, after the verdict was announced. "Of course, we're disappointed that the jurors did not also find that he committed the second-degree murder predicate counts."

Read More