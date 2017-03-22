Could we trick the brain to stop tinnitus?

Story highlights Cells in one part of the brain boost sound signals, but that ability can be compromised

A diet high in magnesium might keep this brain structure from turning the dials up

Tinnitus is the perception of sound (for example ringing, buzzing, whooshing or humming) in the absence of any external sound source.

Tinnitus can be constant or intermittent, steady or pulsating. It might be perceived in one ear or both, or in the middle of the head. Some people may even think the noise is coming from an external source and look for its origin until discovering the sound is in fact, generated inside them!

Tinnitus is very common and is reported in all age groups, as about 30% of people will experience tinnitus at some point in their lives. Usually, tinnitus goes away, but for 10% of people, tinnitus is persistent.

You may be familiar with the experience of a ringing sensation in your ears after a night out enjoying some good music. Perhaps you've never given it a second thought as the sound normally disappears on its own. But what if you were to wake up in the morning and still have the ringing in your ears? And what if the ringing never stopped?

Tinnitus affects 10% to 15% of the adult population worldwide and there are currently no drug therapies available on the market. The reason for this is a limited understanding of how tinnitus sets in and what prevents it from going away.

