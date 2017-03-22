(CNN) As FIFA's secretary general, Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura is one of the most powerful figures in world football.

Her appointment last June was historic and groundbreaking -- the 54-year-old from Senegal is the first woman, and the first non-European, to hold an executive post at soccer's governing body.

Nearly a year into her role, Samoura talks exclusively to CNN Sport about major issues plaguing the game, from inequality and racism to hooliganism and corruption.

'FIFA facelift ongoing'

Two of the most powerful men in the sport -- then FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platini -- are serving lengthy bans from all football-related activities , while a Swiss criminal investigation is ongoing.

While Gianni Infantino promised to restore the organization's reputation upon his appointment as FIFA's new president, Samoura is intent on ensuring there is equal representation of men and women at all levels of its hierarchy.

"We are regenerating the organization in many ways," Samoura told CNN. "The facelift is still ongoing and we would like to see more women in senior positions.

"When you look at FIFA at the low executive level, there are more women than men. In fact, 61% of women and less than 40% men.

"But as we are getting higher to the football governing body hierarchy today we are only 42% of women and definitely the target is to have, by the end of the first mandate term of the president, 50% representation at all levels -- including at all levels in the confederation level."

Women at the center of football

While it took FIFA 100 years to appoint its first female executive, Samoura has set her sights on putting women at the center of the sport.

Making women's football self-sufficient and less dependent on the men's game by focusing on sponsorship and television rights is a must, she says.

"We need to talk seriously to media broadcasters but also to our commercial partners so that they give additional consideration and definitely more revenue to women's competitions," the former United Nations director and representative said.

"We are, let's say, heavily dependent on the men's World Cup in order to fund all of our other competitions.

"The overarching goal that I'd like to push whilst I'm still in FIFA is to make sure that the women's competitions generate their own resources, especially that the women's World Cup will generate enough resources to support the youth and grassroots and women's competitions in general."

Zero tolerance to hooliganism

The spotlight has been put on Russian hooliganism since the country's football fans were blamed for the violence which erupted in the French city of Marseille during Euro 2016.

An English supporter injured after a street brawl is helped by a rescue squad ahead of the Euro 2016 football match between England and Russia,

With Russia hosting this year's Confederations Cup -- a FIFA tournament that acts as a small-scale dress rehearsal to its staging of the 2018 World Cup -- many fear a repeat of those brutal scenes which injured and hospitalized many.

Samoura said the governing body had "learned a great deal" from those street clashes in France, which centered around the group-stage match between Russia and England.

"We've been working very closely with security authorities throughout the country in order to really make sure that people coming from abroad but also fans, especially when it comes to the Confederations Cup, don't really suffer from any ill treatment," she said.

"Definitely we at FIFA make sure that there is a zero tolerance policy for all competitions that we are organizing and Russia will also be very seriously scrutinized when it comes to anti-sport and anti-social behavior."

Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums St. Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg – Built on Krestovsky Island where the 110,000-capacity Kirov Stadium used to stand in Russia's second-largest city, it was designed by late Japanese architect Kisho Kurosawa to look like a spaceship. The stadium is equipped with a retractable roof and sliding pitch. Inside, the temperature can be regulated to a mild 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15 C) all year round.

Hide Caption 1 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums St. Petersburg Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: Group stage, final

World Cup: Group stage, last 16, semifinal, third-place playoff

Legacy: The 68,000-seater will regain its former name -- Krestovsky Stadium -- and be home to 2007-08 UEFA Cup winner Zenit St. Petersburg.

Hide Caption 2 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Ekaterinburg Stadium, Yekaterinburg – Located 1,000 miles east of Moscow on the site of the Central Stadium -- once a prominent speed skating venue -- the Ekaterinburg Stadium will retain the original Soviet neo-Classical pillars while adding modern refurbishments and temporary stands. Hide Caption 3 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Ekaterinburg Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage

Legacy: FC Ural, one of Russia's oldest clubs, will continue to use the stadium for its home games. After the World Cup, the capacity will be reduced and it will once again be known as Central Stadium.

Hide Caption 4 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad – Built in the heart of Kaliningrad on Oktyabrsky Island -- a section of land sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania left largely untouched until its selection as a World Cup venue -- the stadium is loosely based on the design of Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena. Hide Caption 5 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Kaliningrad Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage

Legacy: The 35,000-seater stadium will have its capacity substantially reduced and be home to second-tier side FC Baltika Kaliningrad. A new residential development will be built around it featuring parks, quays and embankments alongside the Pregola river. Hide Caption 6 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don – The varying heights of the stands in the Rostov Arena will allow spectators to take in not just the match action, but views of the city outside. Located about 20 miles from the Sea of Azov in south eastern Russia, summer temperatures in Rostov-on-Don typically exceed 68 F (20 C). Hide Caption 7 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Rostov Arena schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage, last 16

Legacy: As one of the first major projects built on the southern bank of the Don River, architects hope the stadium will attract a flow of people and investment from the north. It will also host Russian Premier League side FC Rostov's home fixtures. Hide Caption 8 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Fisht Stadium, Sochi – The Fisht Stadium held the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2014 Winter Olympics and is already well-equipped for the demands of a major international football tournament. Named after Mount Fisht, a peak in the nearby Caucasus mountain range, the arena was designed to resemble a snow-capped summit. Hide Caption 9 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Fisht Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: Group stage, semifinals

World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals

Legacy: The 47,700-capacity venue will stage training camps and competitive matches for the Russian national team.

Hide Caption 10 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow – It was home to the 1980 Summer Olympics, 2008 Champions League final, 2013 Athletics World Championships and no shortage of musical tours, from Michael Jackson to the Rolling Stones. Now the Luzhniki Stadium is being refurbished -- with the athletics track removed and two extra tiers added -- while preserving its historical facade. Hide Caption 11 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Luzhniki Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage, last 16, semifinal, final

Legacy: The 81,006-seater will retain its status as the country's leading football stadium, hosting competitive international matches and friendlies.

Hide Caption 12 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Volgograd Arena, Volgograd – Built at the foot of the towering Mamayev Kurgan World War II memorial, the Volgograd Stadium will replace the demolished Central Stadium (pictured) and feature an open lattice exterior structure taking the form of a truncated cone. Hide Caption 13 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Volgograd Arena schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage

Legacy: It will become the home ground of third-tier side FC Rotor Vologograd.

Hide Caption 14 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Spartak Stadium, Moscow – Built to host Spartak Moscow -- the "people's team" which has made do without its own venue for almost a century -- the 43,298-seater stadium will go on proving its worth long after the World Cup. The arena's facade features hundreds of red and white diamonds representing Spartak's logo, which change color when the Russian national side plays there.

Hide Caption 15 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Spartak Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: Group stage, third-place playoff

World Cup: Last 16

Legacy: As well as hosting Spartak Moscow and the national side, the stadium will provide the center piece for a new residential development.

Hide Caption 16 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod – Situated at the confluence of the Volga and Oka rivers, the stadium is designed to resemble the shimmering waters that surround it. The 45,331-capacity arena will be built close to the Alexander Nevsky cathedral and have views across to the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin. Hide Caption 17 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Nizhny Novgorod Stadium schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals

Legacy: The stadium was intended to become the permanent home of Russian club FC Volga, replacing the Lokomotiv Stadium after the tournament. However, Volga dissolved because of financial troubles in June 2016.

Hide Caption 18 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Samara Arena, Samara – Set to be constructed in a southeastern region renowned for its aerospace sector, the 44,807-seater arena will resemble an otherworldly glass dome. By night, the whole structure will light up. Hide Caption 19 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Samara Arena schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals

Legacy: The 44,918-capacity stadium will be known as Cosmos Arena, hosting Russian Premier League side FC Krylia Sovetov Samara. Hide Caption 20 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Mordovia Arena, Saransk – Set to feature a striking orange, red and white exterior, construction on the 44,442-seater venue began in 2010. Initially hoped to be completed two years later for the 1,000th anniversary of the Mordovian people's unification with Russia's other ethnic groups, it is now expected to be finished in 2017. Hide Caption 21 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Mordovia Arena schedule:

Confederations Cup: N/A

World Cup: Group stage

Legacy: With a population of just 300,000, Saransk is the smallest of the 2018 World Cup host cities. After the tournament, some of the stadium's temporary structures will be demolished, reducing the capacity to 25,000. It will become the home of second-tier side FC Mordovia.

Hide Caption 22 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Kazan Arena, Kazan – Designed by the same firm of architects as Wembley and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Kazan Arena was constructed to blend seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. Viewed from above, it is said to resemble a water-lily on the banks of the adjacent Kazanka river. The front of the stadium is dominated by a high definition screen with a total area of 3,700 meters -- the largest of its kind in the world. Hide Caption 23 of 24 Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums Kazan Arena schedule

Confederations Cup: Group stage, semifinals

World Cup: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals

Legacy: Opened in 2013, it will continue to be home to Rubin Kazan, Russian Premier League champion in 2008 and 2009.

Hide Caption 24 of 24

'Education key to tackling racism'

In recent years, a number of black footballers playing in Russia's top flight have complained of repeated and persistent racism, while human rights activists highlighted the government's anti-gay propanda legislation ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

How accepting will Russia be of those who visit the country during the June 17-July 2 Confederations Cup and the World Cup?

Samoura -- who is responsible for running FIFA's finances, the organization of the World Cup, and other competitions -- said education was key.

"Sanctions are not always efficient. I believe in education," said Samoura, who admitted to experiencing racist abuse while attending a football match with her husband when at the UN.

"Changing the perception of people, changing the mentality, changing the way that culturally people learn takes time and people should recognize that and give people enough time to do that.

"There are several ways to do it. The first one is definitely to tell the people that we are living in a global world and these things should not happen, so education.

"The second thing is definitely to impose sanctions and the third thing is to give even stronger sanctions and get them out of business.

"What I know is that when teams in Europe started being fined and being imposed huge financial penalties, they are taking it more seriously.

"But for me, this is the last resort. Educating people is for me the key element to really get people evolving and changing their behavior."

Politics and sport

FIFA is clamping down on government interference in football. As a result, Russia's World Cup head Vitaly Mutko has been barred from seeking re-election to the FIFA Council after failing an eligibility check, with the organization saying he could no longer hold the role because of his position as the country's deputy prime minister.

Mutko, also president of Russia's football federation, has been directly implicated in the McLaren report, which alleged a state-backed doping program.

Russia has been suspended by athletics' governing body the IAAF for state-sponsored doping, which covers August's 2017 World Championships in London.

However, Samoura insisted doping would not be a problem at the World Cup next year and said Mutko had helped open doors to put football high on the agenda of Russia's government.

"We take very seriously doping issues for all of our competitions and since the overall doping program is run by FIFA using laboratories that are accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), we have no reason to doubt or to think that there will be wrongdoing during our tournaments," she said.

"FIFA competitions have not been impacted so far," Samoura added.

"There was a rumor that some players may have been involved and we have asked specifically to have a copy of the report, and once we have it we will take it to the disciplinary and ethics committees and see what will be coming out, but for the time being it's not a big issue."