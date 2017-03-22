(CNN) Keith Palmer left for work on Wednesday expecting to return home.

Instead, he was one of four people killed in Britain's most lethal terror attack since the 2005 public transit bombings.

The assailant was shot dead near London's Houses of Parliament after the chaotic rampage. The man drove a car through crowds of people, injuring dozens before crashing into a fence outside the Parliament building.

Witnesses said he got out of his car brandishing a knife that he used to fatally stab Palmer.

A member of the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command, Palmer was not carrying a gun, Metropolitan Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley said in an evening news conference.

