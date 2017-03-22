Tourists stranded on London Eye during terrorism incident

Story highlights Passengers on London Eye were stuck on ride for more than an hour

Some could see emergency response to terror incident at the UK Parliament

(CNN) Tourists riding the London Eye were stranded on the iconic attraction Wednesday when the area was locked down after a terrorism incident near the UK Parliament.

Lucas Rengifo was visiting from Madrid and could see police and emergency crews respond to the attack from his perch on the Ferris wheel.

Tiroteo visto desde el london eye #London 😱😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/tGcGrLcELr — Lucas Rengifo (@Rengisfausen) March 22, 2017

He said passengers were told that there was an incident on the ground.

"We thought that it was a car accident until we saw the vans and the Ferris wheel was stopped," Rengifo told CNN.