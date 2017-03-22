Girl meets Pope. Girl steals his hat.

(CNN) It's 3-year-old Estella Westrick's first afternoon in Rome and she's already causing a stir.

When her family took her to meet Pope Francis after his Wednesday audience, she tried to steal his skullcap!

Video shows a Vatican aide, known as a Papal Gentleman, lifting Estella to meet the Pope.

As the Pope plants a kiss on Estella, she reaches for his zucchetto and plucks it off his head.

Took my Goddaughter to meet the pope. She stole his hat! pic.twitter.com/SdSorop3uN — Mountain Butorac (@MountainButorac) March 22, 2017

"Right before she went up she was a little nervous," her godfather Mountain Butorac told CNN. "Then she stole his hat. It was hilarious. Everyone was laughing, including the Pope."

