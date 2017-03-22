London incident: Live updates

London incident: Live updatesBy Bryony Jones, CNNUpdated 12:06 PM ET, Wed March 22, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDWatch live via ITN: Incident near UK Parliament in LondonReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCHWatch live via ITN: Incident near UK Parliament in London London (CNN)UK Parliament in London is on lockdown after an incident. We are covering the latest below. Content by LendingTree2017 Mortgage rates now at 3.2% APR (15 yr.) Not enough people use this credit card payoff trick Reduce your mortgage by $20,000 with these 5 steps Reverse mortgages: Are they working? Vets could receive up to $42k with these VA benefits Paid Partner ContentReady to trade up? Find out how much your home is worth Trulia Deals on New York real estate Trulia Getting ready to sell? Find out what your home is worth now Trulia San Francisco homes for sale Trulia Chicago real estate for sale Trulia