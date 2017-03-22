Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Photos:'Firearms incident' at UK Parliament
A car crashed into a fence outside the Parliament building in London on Wednesday, March 22. Police are investigating a "firearms incident" near the Parliament and have put the entire Westminster area on lockdown. "It appeared that a car was coming towards the House of Commons mowing down pedestrians on the way," Member of Parliament Gerald Howarth told CNN. "The driver then got access to the parliamentary estate, stabbed a police officer and was shot."
A police officer points a gun at a man on the ground outside Parliament. "We are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise," said London's Metropolitan Police.
Emergency workers attend to injured people at the scene.
People leave the Parliament building after the incident.
Medical aid is provided outside Parliament.
A police officer stands guard near Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament.
A person receives medical treatment at the scene.
At right, the car of British Prime Minister Theresa May is driven away from Parliament.
An air ambulance arrives at the scene.
Armed police enter the Houses of Parliament.
