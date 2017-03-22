Photos: 'Firearms incident' at UK Parliament

A car crashed into a fence outside the Parliament building in London on Wednesday, March 22. Police are investigating a "firearms incident" near the Parliament and have put the entire Westminster area on lockdown. "It appeared that a car was coming towards the House of Commons mowing down pedestrians on the way," Member of Parliament Gerald Howarth told CNN. "The driver then got access to the parliamentary estate, stabbed a police officer and was shot."