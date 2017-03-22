(CNN) British lawmakers were locked down inside Parliament on Wednesday as a frightening scene unfolded outside.

A woman was killed and scores of others were injured in an attack just outside Parliament on Westminster Bridge.

Members of Parliament took to Twitter to post messages and updates to the outside world.

George Freeman watched the Metropolitan Police coordinate the lockdown, touting them for their "incredible bravery."

Several members of Parliament also turned their attention to the emergency personnel putting their lives on the line.

