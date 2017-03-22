(CNN) "The Bachelor" and his lady love want you to know they are the real deal, despite criticism the two seemed uncomfortable together on the "After the Final Rose" special.

Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall appeared on Wednesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," along with Viall's "Dancing With the Stars" partner Peta Murgatroyd.

The host brought up what fans have been saying about the newly engaged couple.

"I didn't see the 'After the Rose' because I could not commit to four hours of television," DeGeneres said. "But I heard that some people thought it was awkward, that y'all were awkward together."

Grimaldi was quick to respond from her seat in the audience.

"I didn't think so," Grimaldi said. "I think we both went in it wanting to be honest and open about couples...sometimes things can get tough."

"But we're very committed to each other, we love each other, and that's what we're focusing on," she added.

Grimaldi has been supportive of Viall competing on "Dancing With the Stars," cheering him on via Instagram posts.

So proud of this guy & so thankful for his dance shoes!!🙏🏼👞 #babygotbach #dwts A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

Team Baby Got Bach is ready for Monday nights! 💃🏻❤️ #dwts #teambabygotbach A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

"So proud of this guy & so thankful for his dance shoes," she captioned one photo them.