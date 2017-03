Story highlights The couple appeared on DeGeneres' talk show Wednesday

Grimaldi said they are committed to each other

(CNN) "The Bachelor" and his lady love want you to know they are the real deal, despite criticism the two seemed uncomfortable together on the "After the Final Rose" special.

Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall appeared on Wednesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," along with Viall's "Dancing With the Stars" partner Peta Murgatroyd.

The host brought up what fans have been saying about the newly engaged couple.

"I didn't see the 'After the Rose' because I could not commit to four hours of television," DeGeneres said. "But I heard that some people thought it was awkward, that y'all were awkward together."

