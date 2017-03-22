Lollapalooza announces 2017 lineup

Story highlights The lineup was announced Wednesday

Chicago native Chance the Rapper is among the headliners

(CNN) A hometown hero will headline Lollapalooza.

Chicago native Chance the Rapper will join the Killers, Muse, Arcade Fire, The xx, Lorde, Blink-182, DJ Snake and Justice for the music festival , which begins Aug. 3 in Grant Park.

Founded by Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival, Lollapalooza is known for bringing a range of artists together. This year more than 170 bands will perform over four days.

Fresh off Grammy wins for best new artist, best rap album and best rap performance, for "No Problem," Chance the Rapper was expected to be in the lineup.

He even tweeted before tickets went on sale: "Yea I'd say go buy the #lolla ticket #Lollapalooza."

Read More