Lindsay Lohan's new TV show

Story highlights
- Lohan tweeted the trailer
- She was last on TV in her 2014 docuseries
(CNN)Is Lindsay Lohan pranking us?
The actress tweeted a trailer for what she says is her new show.
"The Anti-Social Network" has the 30-year-old secretly taking over people's social media accounts as they complete challenges for prizes.
"I'm back b****es," Lohan says in the video.
"Everybody knows you should never leave your phone lying around, especially near me," she continues. "I decided I'm going to hijack your social media -- your Instagram, your Snapchat, your Facebook, your Twitter, all of it -- for 24 hours."
Lohan is an avid Twitter and Instagram user with more than 15 million combined followers.
"I love social media. I mean, I am social media," she quips.
Lohan is also familiar with public pranking.
The actress appeared in a memorable 2003 episode of Ashton Kutcher's "Punk'd" in which her driver pretended their limo was stolen, while his wife was simultaneously having their first child.
According to Entertainment Weekly, "The Anti-Social Network" is being shopped for distribution.
If the show gets picked up, it will mark a return to the small screen for Lohan.
She was last seen on the OWN 2014 docuseries "Lindsay," which followed Lohan's attempts to rehabilitate her life and career following rehab and scrapes with the law.