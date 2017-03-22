Lindsay Lohan's new TV show

Story highlights Lohan tweeted the trailer

(CNN) Is Lindsay Lohan pranking us?

The actress tweeted a trailer for what she says is her new show.

"The Anti-Social Network" has the 30-year-old secretly taking over people's social media accounts as they complete challenges for prizes.

"I'm back b****es," Lohan says in the video.

"Everybody knows you should never leave your phone lying around, especially near me," she continues. "I decided I'm going to hijack your social media -- your Instagram, your Snapchat, your Facebook, your Twitter, all of it -- for 24 hours."

