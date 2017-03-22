'Iron Fist' star responds to 'Oriental' controversy

Story highlights Character's co-creator used the term "Oriental"

The show has been accused of "whitewashing"

(CNN) In addition to excitement surrounding the debut of the Marvel show "Iron Fist," there has also been controversy.

The Netflix series came under fire after casting Finn Jones, who is white, as the martial arts superhero Iron Fist.

Though the character was also Caucasian in the original comic book material, the show has been criticized for not giving an Asian actor the opportunity in a story heavily influenced by Asian culture.

Roy Thomas was Marvel's editor-in-chief in 1974, when he co-created the character of Iron Fist with Gil Kane.

"Don't these people have something better to do than to worry about the fact that Iron Fist isn't Oriental, or whatever word," Thomas said in a recent interview with Inverse . "I know Oriental isn't the right word now, either."