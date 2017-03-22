Story highlights Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been married for over a decade

(CNN) Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are still doing "the dance."

"I can't believe this really exists. I can't believe there's somebody in this world that no matter how many times you get to be with them, all that does is make you want to be with them more," he told Rare Country. "For the first time, forever isn't long enough. That's crazy, but I'm the lucky guy that found that."

Brooks and Yearwood married in 2005, after years of friendship. (The two had both been previously married and divorced.)

"We're the saps that we thought didn't exist that [all] those songs are for," he said.

