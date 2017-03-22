(CNN) Brie Larson is headed to Amazon to play a leader in the women's suffrage movement.

Larson has signed on to play Victoria Woodhull, who became the first woman to run for president of the United States after launching a campaign in 1872.

Larson's agent and representative confirmed the casting to CNN. Deadline first reported the news.

Larson is set to produce the film, alongside others.

Woodhull , a member of the Equal Rights Party, ran for the highest office even before women had the right to vote. While she didn't win her bid for election, she did go on to become the first woman to own a Wall Street investment firm.