The trailer for 'Baywatch' is everything you imagined

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 1:42 PM ET, Wed March 22, 2017

(CNN)"It's up to us to restore the Baywatch brand."

This line from the just-released "Baywatch" movie trailer is a little on the nose, but it is true nonetheless.
The fate of the "Baywatch" name is in the hands of The Rock, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra and many other pretty, tanned people.
Their plan? To unleash upon summer movie goers a film with action, gun fights, bathing suits, and gross-out humor, including a gag-worthy scene at a morgue that's teased in the promo embedded below.
    (Warning: The trailer contains adult language.)
    "Baywatch" will be rated R and is set for release on May 26.