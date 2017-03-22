South Korea: Sewol ferry emerges from the water 3 years after sinking

Story highlights The Sewol ferry sank on April 16, 2014, killing 304 people on board

Efforts to raise it have been underway ever since, amid frequent delays

(CNN) Three years after a nation watched in horror as a passenger ferry sank off South Korea, the first glimpse of the Sewol appeared above water as recovery crews lifted it from the seabed.

Engineers worked overnight to lift the 140-meter vessel several feet out of the water Thursday morning. Great care has been taken to ensure it did not break apart.

More than 300 people -- mostly teens on a school trip -- died when the ferry sank. Nine bodies are still missing; it is hoped they will be recovered once the Sewol is out of the water.

Recovery vessels work to raise the Sewol ferry off the southwest coast of South Korea.

Speaking Thursday, Lee Chul-jo, head of the Sewol salvaging committee, said that 450 people were working on the vessel, including 50 divers.

They are attempting to stabilize and secure the ship so it can be lifted 13 meters (42 feet) out of the water, after which it will be attached to a barge and towed to land.