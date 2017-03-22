India becomes second country to give rivers human status

Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
Colored powder billows over the crowd during the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, India, on March 9, 2013, during which pilgrims symbolically wash off their sins in a two-month-long festival.
Bihari Hindu priests smear colored powder on each other after a ritual at the Sangam on March 6.
Bihari Hindu priests run while holding their ears during a ritual at the Sangam on March 6.
An Indian child dressed as the Hindu god Shiva plays with sand on the banks of the Sangam in Allahabad on March 5.
Hindu devotees return by boat after taking a holy dip at Sangam during the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad on Wednesday, February 27.
A woman places a floating candle on the Sangam on Sunday, February 17.
A woman bathes in the Sangam on February 17.
A woman rises out of the Sangam on February 17.
Young men run in the waters of the Sangam as Hindu devotees bathe on Saturday, February 16.
A Hindu devotee bathes in the Sangam on February 16.
A Hindu man prepares to bathe in the Sangam on February 16.
Temporary tents for devotees fill Sangamat at dusk during the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, India, on Wednesday, February 13.
Hindu pilgrims walk across a pontoon bridge on the banks of Sangam on Tuesday, February 12, at the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.
The Kumbh Mela, believed to be the largest religious gathering on Earth, is held every 12 years on the banks of Sangam.
Hindu pilgrims pack tightly into a train car at Allahabad train station on Monday, February 11, where a deadly stampede occurred the night before.
Men grieve on February 11, after a railroad station crush that left 36 people dead Sunday at the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, India.
A Hindu devotee waits on February 11 as people move through the site of Sunday's stampede in Allahabad, India. Tens of millions of Hindu pilgrims flock to the banks of the Ganges River for what is thought to be the world's largest religious gathering.
Hospital attendants wheel in a woman injured in the stampede in Allahabad on Sunday, February 10. The stampede occurred about 7 p.m. after someone fell from a platform bridge in Allahabad, the scene of this year's Kumbh Mela festival, North-Central Railway spokesman Sandeep Mathur said. He said the station was overcrowded with pilgrims, but denied reports that the bridge had collapsed.
A man talks from the Railway Hospital in Allahabad on February 10.
Hindu devotees pray as they bathe in the Sangam -- the confluence of the Yamuna, Ganges and mythical Saraswati rivers -- at the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, India, on Sunday, February 10.
Hindu devotees hold offerings during a blessing ceremony on the banks of the Sangam on February 10.
An Indian woman holds up the corners of two saris to dry on the banks of the Sangam on February 10.
A naga sadhu, or holy man, shows off his 'jata' (long hair) as he marches to the Sangam on February 10. Naked saints covered with ash led the ritual bathing before dawn.
An Indian devotee holds her child as a man shaves his head on February 9.
Hindu devotees bathe on the banks of the Sangam on February 9.
A devotee bathes in the Sangam on February 9.
A Sadhu, or holy man, covers his face in ash at the grounds of the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad on February 9.
Devotees warm themselves early in the morning before taking a bath on the banks of Sangam on February 9.
A father lifts his son out of the waters of the Sangam on Friday, February 8.
A Sadhvi, or holy woman, sits inside her tent on February 8.
An Indian Hindu devotee dries her sari in the wind as she stands near a billboard showing Hindu gurus in Allahabad, India, on February 8.
Indian devotees stand in front of a painting depicting Hindu gods during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival on February 8.
Devotees line up to receive a free meal near women drying saris on February 8.
A Hindu volunteer serves meals at one of the hundreds of camps set up by religious groups during the festival on February 8.
A devotee takes a holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna and the mythic Saraswati on February 7.
Newly initiated Naga Sadhus, translated "naked holy men," prepare to perform rituals on the banks of the Ganges River on February 6. The men wear little to no clothing during the rituals, which include running into the river to bathe.
Naga Sadhus perform rituals on the bank of the Ganges River on January 30.
A Naga Sadhu reflects after performing evening rituals at the Akhara camp on January 29.
A Sadhu prays as he sits on the banks of Sangam.
Foreign devotees participate in yoga on the banks of the Sangam on January 16.
A Sadhu makes his way toward the banks of Sangam on January 15.
Hindu devotees bathe in the waters of Sangam on January 15.
Devotees bathe in the waters of the Ganges.
Naga Sadhus run into the waters of the Ganges River during the bathing day of the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 14.
A Sadhu pours water from a conch shell as he prays on the banks of the Ganges river.
A boy reacts as water is poured over his head at the edge of the Sangam.
A Hindu devotee holds out a saree to dry after having bathed on the banks of the Ganges river on January 13.
Devotees walk into the waters at the Sangam in Allahabad on January 13.
A devotee prays at day break while taking a dip at the Sangam on January 13.
A Sadhu looks in a mirror as he applies paint to his forehead moments after taking a dip in the Ganges river in Allahabad during the beginning of Kumbh Mela in Allahabad on January 13.