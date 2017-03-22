Breaking News

India becomes second country to give rivers human status

By Manveena Suri, CNN

Updated 7:54 AM ET, Wed March 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A man wades amid pollution in the Yamuna river near New Delhi.
A man wades amid pollution in the Yamuna river near New Delhi.

Story highlights

  • More than 63 million people in India without access to clean drinking water
  • Two Indian rivers join New Zealand river in being granted human status

New Delhi (CNN)A decades-long fight against river pollution in India has been given a much needed boost.

On Monday, a court in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand declared the Yamuna and Ganges rivers "living entities."
The court justified its ruling on the grounds that the rivers were "losing their very existence" and the situation required "extraordinary measures to be taken to preserve and conserve the Rivers Ganga and Yamuna," using an alternative name for the Ganges.
    The ruling said the rivers, both of which are considered sacred to Hindus and personified as goddesses, were crucial in providing "physical and spiritual sustenance" to locals.
    Suresh Kumar Rohilla, an expert on urban water management at Indian NGO the Center for Science and Environment, said it was unclear how the court's decision would get translated on the ground.
    Read More
    "Any efforts to strengthen water quality (in the Ganges) are appreciated," he said. "Policy level efforts earlier hadn't brought results."

    Human status

    The Indian court's move comes a week after after New Zealand's Whanganui River became the first river in the world to be granted human status.
    Maoris had been trying for a century to have their relationship with the river acknowledged by the government.
    Under the Whanganui River Claims Settlement Bill, two people will act on behalf of the river and work to promote and protect its wellbeing.
    The ruling in India echoed this, appointing three government officials as "legal guardians" of the rivers.
    But Rohilla warned that it would not be a simple fix. "Ultimately courts can't clean rivers," he said, adding that people and government needed to take joint responsibility for protecting the waters.
    Colored powder billows over the crowd during the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, India, on March 9, 2013, during which pilgrims symbolically wash off their sins in a two-month-long festival.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalColored powder billows over the crowd during the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, India, on March 9, 2013, during which pilgrims symbolically wash off their sins in a two-month-long festival.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 50
    Bihari Hindu priests smear colored powder on each other after a ritual at the Sangam on March 6.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalBihari Hindu priests smear colored powder on each other after a ritual at the Sangam on March 6.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 50
    Bihari Hindu priests run while holding their ears during a ritual at the Sangam on March 6.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalBihari Hindu priests run while holding their ears during a ritual at the Sangam on March 6.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 50
    An Indian child dressed as the Hindu god Shiva plays with sand on the banks of the Sangam in Allahabad on March 5.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalAn Indian child dressed as the Hindu god Shiva plays with sand on the banks of the Sangam in Allahabad on March 5.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 50
    Hindu devotees return by boat after taking a holy dip at Sangam during the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad on Wednesday, February 27.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalHindu devotees return by boat after taking a holy dip at Sangam during the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad on Wednesday, February 27.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 50
    A woman places a floating candle on the Sangam on Sunday, February 17.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalA woman places a floating candle on the Sangam on Sunday, February 17.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 50
    A woman bathes in the Sangam on February 17.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalA woman bathes in the Sangam on February 17.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 50
    A woman rises out of the Sangam on February 17.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalA woman rises out of the Sangam on February 17.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 50
    Young men run in the waters of the Sangam as Hindu devotees bathe on Saturday, February 16.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalYoung men run in the waters of the Sangam as Hindu devotees bathe on Saturday, February 16.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 50
    A Hindu devotee bathes in the Sangam on February 16.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalA Hindu devotee bathes in the Sangam on February 16.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 50
    A Hindu man prepares to bathe in the Sangam on February 16.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalA Hindu man prepares to bathe in the Sangam on February 16.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 50
    Temporary tents for devotees fill Sangamat at dusk during the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, India, on Wednesday, February 13.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalTemporary tents for devotees fill Sangamat at dusk during the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, India, on Wednesday, February 13.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 50
    Hindu pilgrims walk across a pontoon bridge on the banks of Sangam on Tuesday, February 12, at the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalHindu pilgrims walk across a pontoon bridge on the banks of Sangam on Tuesday, February 12, at the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 50
    The Kumbh Mela, believed to be the largest religious gathering on Earth, is held every 12 years on the banks of Sangam.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalThe Kumbh Mela, believed to be the largest religious gathering on Earth, is held every 12 years on the banks of Sangam.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 50
    Hindu pilgrims pack tightly into a train car at Allahabad train station on Monday, February 11, where a deadly stampede occurred the night before.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalHindu pilgrims pack tightly into a train car at Allahabad train station on Monday, February 11, where a deadly stampede occurred the night before.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 50
    Men grieve on February 11, after a railroad station crush that left 36 people dead Sunday at the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, India.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalMen grieve on February 11, after a railroad station crush that left 36 people dead Sunday at the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, India.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 50
    A Hindu devotee waits on February 11 as people move through the site of Sunday&#39;s stampede in Allahabad, India. Tens of millions of Hindu pilgrims flock to the banks of the Ganges River for what is thought to be the world&#39;s largest religious gathering.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalA Hindu devotee waits on February 11 as people move through the site of Sunday's stampede in Allahabad, India. Tens of millions of Hindu pilgrims flock to the banks of the Ganges River for what is thought to be the world's largest religious gathering.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 50
    Hospital attendants wheel in a woman injured in the stampede in Allahabad on Sunday, February 10. The stampede occurred about 7 p.m. after someone fell from a platform bridge in Allahabad, the scene of this year&#39;s Kumbh Mela festival, North-Central Railway spokesman Sandeep Mathur said. He said the station was overcrowded with pilgrims, but denied reports that the bridge had collapsed.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalHospital attendants wheel in a woman injured in the stampede in Allahabad on Sunday, February 10. The stampede occurred about 7 p.m. after someone fell from a platform bridge in Allahabad, the scene of this year's Kumbh Mela festival, North-Central Railway spokesman Sandeep Mathur said. He said the station was overcrowded with pilgrims, but denied reports that the bridge had collapsed.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 50
    A man talks from the Railway Hospital in Allahabad on February 10.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalA man talks from the Railway Hospital in Allahabad on February 10.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 50
    Hindu devotees pray as they bathe in the Sangam -- the confluence of the Yamuna, Ganges and mythical Saraswati rivers -- at the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, India, on Sunday, February 10.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalHindu devotees pray as they bathe in the Sangam -- the confluence of the Yamuna, Ganges and mythical Saraswati rivers -- at the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, India, on Sunday, February 10.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 50
    Hindu devotees hold offerings during a blessing ceremony on the banks of the Sangam on February 10.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalHindu devotees hold offerings during a blessing ceremony on the banks of the Sangam on February 10.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 50
    An Indian woman holds up the corners of two saris to dry on the banks of the Sangam on February 10.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalAn Indian woman holds up the corners of two saris to dry on the banks of the Sangam on February 10.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 50
    A naga sadhu, or holy man, shows off his &#39;jata&#39; (long hair) as he marches to the Sangam on February 10. Naked saints covered with ash led the ritual bathing before dawn.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalA naga sadhu, or holy man, shows off his 'jata' (long hair) as he marches to the Sangam on February 10. Naked saints covered with ash led the ritual bathing before dawn.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 50
    An Indian devotee holds her child as a man shaves his head on February 9.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalAn Indian devotee holds her child as a man shaves his head on February 9.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 50
    Hindu devotees bathe on the banks of the Sangam on February 9.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalHindu devotees bathe on the banks of the Sangam on February 9.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 50
    A devotee bathes in the Sangam on February 9.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalA devotee bathes in the Sangam on February 9.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 50
    A Sadhu, or holy man, covers his face in ash at the grounds of the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad on February 9.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalA Sadhu, or holy man, covers his face in ash at the grounds of the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad on February 9.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 50
    Devotees warm themselves early in the morning before taking a bath on the banks of Sangam on February 9.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalDevotees warm themselves early in the morning before taking a bath on the banks of Sangam on February 9.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 50
    A father lifts his son out of the waters of the Sangam on Friday, February 8.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalA father lifts his son out of the waters of the Sangam on Friday, February 8.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 50
    A Sadhvi, or holy woman, sits inside her tent on February 8.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalA Sadhvi, or holy woman, sits inside her tent on February 8.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 50
    An Indian Hindu devotee dries her sari in the wind as she stands near a billboard showing Hindu gurus in Allahabad, India, on February 8.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalAn Indian Hindu devotee dries her sari in the wind as she stands near a billboard showing Hindu gurus in Allahabad, India, on February 8.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 50
    Indian devotees stand in front of a painting depicting Hindu gods during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival on February 8.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalIndian devotees stand in front of a painting depicting Hindu gods during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival on February 8.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 50
    Devotees line up to receive a free meal near women drying saris on February 8.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalDevotees line up to receive a free meal near women drying saris on February 8.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 50
    A Hindu volunteer serves meals at one of the hundreds of camps set up by religious groups during the festival on February 8.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalA Hindu volunteer serves meals at one of the hundreds of camps set up by religious groups during the festival on February 8.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 50
    A devotee takes a holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna and the mythic Saraswati on February 7.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalA devotee takes a holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna and the mythic Saraswati on February 7.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 50
    Newly initiated Naga Sadhus, translated &quot;naked holy men,&quot; prepare to perform rituals on the banks of the Ganges River on February 6. The men wear little to no clothing during the rituals, which include running into the river to bathe.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalNewly initiated Naga Sadhus, translated "naked holy men," prepare to perform rituals on the banks of the Ganges River on February 6. The men wear little to no clothing during the rituals, which include running into the river to bathe.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 50
    Naga Sadhus perform rituals on the bank of the Ganges River on January 30.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalNaga Sadhus perform rituals on the bank of the Ganges River on January 30.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 50
    A Naga Sadhu reflects after performing evening rituals at the Akhara camp on January 29.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalA Naga Sadhu reflects after performing evening rituals at the Akhara camp on January 29.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 50
    A Sadhu prays as he sits on the banks of Sangam.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalA Sadhu prays as he sits on the banks of Sangam.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 50
    Foreign devotees participate in yoga on the banks of the Sangam on January 16.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalForeign devotees participate in yoga on the banks of the Sangam on January 16.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 50
    A Sadhu makes his way toward the banks of Sangam on January 15.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalA Sadhu makes his way toward the banks of Sangam on January 15.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 50
    Hindu devotees bathe in the waters of Sangam on January 15.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalHindu devotees bathe in the waters of Sangam on January 15.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 50
    Devotees bathe in the waters of the Ganges.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalDevotees bathe in the waters of the Ganges.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 50
    Naga Sadhus run into the waters of the Ganges River during the bathing day of the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 14.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalNaga Sadhus run into the waters of the Ganges River during the bathing day of the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 14.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 50
    A Sadhu pours water from a conch shell as he prays on the banks of the Ganges river.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalA Sadhu pours water from a conch shell as he prays on the banks of the Ganges river.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 50
    A boy reacts as water is poured over his head at the edge of the Sangam.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalA boy reacts as water is poured over his head at the edge of the Sangam.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 50
    A Hindu devotee holds out a saree to dry after having bathed on the banks of the Ganges river on January 13.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalA Hindu devotee holds out a saree to dry after having bathed on the banks of the Ganges river on January 13.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 50
    Devotees walk into the waters at the Sangam in Allahabad on January 13.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    World's biggest religious festivalDevotees walk into the waters at the Sangam in Allahabad on January 13.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 50
    A devotee prays at day break while taking a dip at the Sangam on January 13.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalA devotee prays at day break while taking a dip at the Sangam on January 13.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 50
    A Sadhu looks in a mirror as he applies paint to his forehead moments after taking a dip in the Ganges river in Allahabad during the beginning of Kumbh Mela in Allahabad on January 13.
    Photos: Photos: Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festival
    Kumbh Mela, world's biggest religious festivalA Sadhu looks in a mirror as he applies paint to his forehead moments after taking a dip in the Ganges river in Allahabad during the beginning of Kumbh Mela in Allahabad on January 13.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 50
    02 kumbh mela 032504 kumbh mela 032505 kumbh mela 032503 kumbh mela 032501 kumbh mela 022702 kumbh mela 021703 kumbh mela 021704 kumbh mela 021706 kumbh mela 021701 kumbh mela021705 kumbh mela 021701 kumbh mela 021303 kumbh mela 021302 kumbh mela 021304 kumbh mela 021301 kumbh mela 021004 kumbh mela 021102 kumbh mela 021103 kumbh mela 021101 kumbh mela 021002 kumbh mela 021003 kumbh mela 021004 kumbh mela 021006 kumbh mela 021001 kumbh mela 020904 kumbh mela 020905 kumbh mela 020903 kumbh mela 020902 kumbh mela 020906 kumbh mela 020924 kumbh mela22 kumbh mela23 kumbh mela20 kumbh mela18 kumbh mela17 kumbh mela16 kumbh mela15 kumbh mela14 kumbh mela13 kumbh mela11 kumbh mela12 kumbh mela09 kumbh mela08 kumbh mela06 kumbh mela05 kumbh mela04 kumbh mela03 kumbh mela02 kumbh mela01 kumbh mela

    Lifelines

    The Ganges originates in the Gangotri Glacier in the Himalayas, and flows nearly 2,520 kilometers(1,570 miles) through India and Bangladesh.
    It serves as a lifeline for millions of Indians who live along its banks.
    The same goes for the Yamuna, which travels 1,375 kilometers (855 miles) before merging with the Ganges and the Saraswati River at Triveni Sangam, known as the confluence of three rivers, in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state, and the site for the Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious festival.
    The Yamuna provides drinking water for millions of Delhi's 19 million residents. But by the time it leaves the eastern side of the capital, it is the dirtiest river in India.
    UK-based NGO WaterAid said in a report this week that more than 63 million Indians are without access to clean drinking water.
    Over the years, attempts to meet demands for fresh water from an ever growing population have proven difficult for the Indian government.
    Earlier this year, it allocated $291 million to 20 projects under the Clean Ganga initiative. Most of the money will go towards building sewage treatment plants and upgrading infrastructure.