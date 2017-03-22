Breaking News

Iranian movie "The Salesman" among big winners at Asian Film Awards

By Marian Liu, CNN

March 22, 2017

Winners from the Chinese Comedy "I Am Not Madame Bovary"
Winners from the Chinese Comedy "I Am Not Madame Bovary"
Chinese actress Jelly Lin won the award for Rising Star of Asia for her role in the Chinese-Hong Kong sci-fi romance "Mermaid."
Chinese actress Jelly Lin won the award for Rising Star of Asia for her role in the Chinese-Hong Kong sci-fi romance "Mermaid."
Taiwanese actor Richen Jen and Hong Kong actor Lam Suet
Taiwanese actor Richen Jen and Hong Kong actor Lam Suet
Chinese actress Fan Bingbing won the award for Best Actress.
Chinese actress Fan Bingbing won the award for Best Actress.
Yoshiki Hayashi, from the popular Japanese metal band X Japan, opened for the Asian Film Awards.
Yoshiki Hayashi, from the popular Japanese metal band X Japan, opened for the Asian Film Awards.
Hong Kong filmmaker Tsui Hark won the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Hong Kong filmmaker Tsui Hark won the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Taiwanese producer Lieh Lee and Taiwanese-British actor Rhydian Vaughan
Taiwanese producer Lieh Lee and Taiwanese-British actor Rhydian Vaughan
Longtime Hong Kong actor Lam Suet won for Best Supporting Actor.
Longtime Hong Kong actor Lam Suet won for Best Supporting Actor.
Hong Kong actress-singer Sammi Cheng won the Excellence in Asian Cinema Award.
Hong Kong actress-singer Sammi Cheng won the Excellence in Asian Cinema Award.
Hong Kong actress Miriam Yeung and Japanese actor Asano Tadanobu
Hong Kong actress Miriam Yeung and Japanese actor Asano Tadanobu
Korean actress Tae-ri Kim won the award for Best Newcomer for her role in the South Korean lesbian thriller "The Handmaiden."
Korean actress Tae-ri Kim won the award for Best Newcomer for her role in the South Korean lesbian thriller "The Handmaiden."
Japanese actor Asano Tadanobu won for Best Actor.
Japanese actor Asano Tadanobu won for Best Actor.
Taiwanese-Canadian actress Karena Lam and Chinese director Jia Zhangke
Taiwanese-Canadian actress Karena Lam and Chinese director Jia Zhangke
South Korean actress Moon So-ri won for Best Supporting Actress for "The Handmaiden."
South Korean actress Moon So-ri won for Best Supporting Actress for "The Handmaiden."
(CNN)Iranian movie, "The Salesman," has struck gold again.

A month after winning the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar, the drama picked up Best Screenplay at the Asian Film Awards, which is widely considered to be the East's version of the Academy Awards.

Who won what

Here are the big winners of the Asian Film Awards:

  • Best Film: "I Am Not Madame Bovary," China
  • Best Director: Na Hong-jin, "The Wailing," South Korea
  • Best Actor: Asano Tadanobu, "Harmonium," Japan
  • Best Actress: Fan Bingbing, "I Am Not Madame Bovary," China
  • Best Supporting Actor: Lam Suet, "Trivisa," Hong Kong
  • Best Supporting Actress: Moon So-ri, "The Handmaiden," South Korea
  • Excellence in Asian Cinema Award: Sammi Cheng, Hong Kong
  • Rising Star of Asia: Jelly Lin, China
  • Lifetime Achievement Award: Tsui Hark

The movie, written and directed by Asghar Farhadi, was part of a pack dominated by winners from China and South Korea, most notably a South Korean erotic lesbian thriller and a Chinese comedy.
The Asian Film Awards nominees came from 12 countries across Asia, from China to Qatar, with the 15-category show clocking in at around two and a half hours.
    China and South Korea nabbed 21 and 20 nominations out of a total of 73 nods.
    Chinese comedy "I Am Not Madame Bovary" was the big winner for the night, taking home the prizes for Best Film, Best Actress and Best Cinematography. Chinese drama "Crosscurrent" also took Best Sound.
    "China has clearly advanced from 10 years ago with the explosive growth of its market. Its films - special effects, blockbusters - have developed in line with increasing sophistication and demand in the entertainment sector," said Wilfred Wong, chairman of the Asian Film Awards Academy.
    Chinese actress Fan Bingbing won Best Actress for "I Am Not Madame Bovary."
    Based on a 2012 book by the movie's screenwriter Liu Zhenyun, "I Am Not Madame Bovary" travels from rural to urban China and switches frames per locale, from circle to square to widescreen. The usually very fabulous Fan Bingbing de-glammed for her lead role, playing a wronged peasant seeking revenge on her husband.
    "The director said he wanted me to play something I've never played before, it's special, but he didn't know if I dared to," said Fan Bingbing, onstage. "I felt that anything with effort is possible."
    South Korea's "The Handmaiden," earned four awards, for Best Supporting Actress, Best Newcomer, Best Sound and Best Production Design. Directed by Park Chan-wook, the lesbian thriller followed a handmaiden who falls for the heiress she was hired to con. It's stylistically as addictive, and as unsettling, as Park's 2003 cult thriller, "OldBoy." South Korean horror film "The Wailing" also won for Best Director.
    South Korean actress Moon So-ri won Best Supporting Actress for "The Handmaiden."
    "2016 was good for Korean cinema with high production values," said Wong.
    For the award's 11th year, Chinese director Jia Zhangke was selected as president of the jury selection committee. Previous presidents have included Chinese-Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh and Hong Kong film director Johnnie To.
    "In Asia, movies are not only for entertainment, but also about understanding social issues, telling the history and understanding the urgency of facing reality," said Jia.
    Jia is known for his independent movies that showcase the grittier face of the common people of China. One example is "Still Life," which won the top award at the Venice Film Festival in 2006.
    Taiwanese-Canadian actress Karena Lam and Chinese director Jia Zhangke
    Jia ended the night with a dig at the confusion that arose during the presentation of the Best Picture award at this year's Oscars.
    "And thanks to our accountants, the envelope will not be wrong."