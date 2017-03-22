Iranian movie "The Salesman" among big winners at Asian Film Awards

(CNN) Iranian movie, "The Salesman," has struck gold again.



A month after winning the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar, the drama picked up Best Screenplay at the Asian Film Awards, which is widely considered to be the East's version of the Academy Awards.

Who won what Here are the big winners of the Asian Film Awards: Best Film:

"I Am Not Madame Bovary," China Best Director:

Na Hong-jin, "The Wailing," South Korea Best Actor:

Asano Tadanobu, "Harmonium," Japan Best Actress:

Fan Bingbing, "I Am Not Madame Bovary," China Best Supporting Actor: Lam Suet, "Trivisa," Hong Kong

Moon So-ri, "The Handmaiden," South Korea Excellence in Asian Cinema Award:

Sammi Cheng, Hong Kong Rising Star of Asia:

Jelly Lin, China Lifetime Achievement Award: Tsui Hark

The movie, written and directed by Asghar Farhadi, was part of a pack dominated by winners from China and South Korea, most notably a South Korean erotic lesbian thriller and a Chinese comedy.

The Asian Film Awards nominees came from 12 countries across Asia, from China to Qatar, with the 15-category show clocking in at around two and a half hours.

China and South Korea nabbed 21 and 20 nominations out of a total of 73 nods.

Chinese comedy "I Am Not Madame Bovary" was the big winner for the night, taking home the prizes for Best Film, Best Actress and Best Cinematography. Chinese drama "Crosscurrent" also took Best Sound.

