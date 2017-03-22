Story highlights A collection of photographs from Andy Warhol's 1982 trip to China are up for auction

Despite the high asking prices, questions have been raised about their artistic merit

(CNN) Andy Warhol's personal photographs from his trip to Beijing and Hong Kong in 1982 are arguably the most famous holiday snaps of all time.

And depending on how an auction of the collection fares later this month, they could soon be among the most valuable.

Warhol, who was one of the most famous people in the western world at the time of his visit, went largely unrecognized on the streets of Beijing. It makes the images even more remarkable, not least to collectors, who have come to view the set as a rare slice of history in the making.

The three-day trip saw the late pop art icon take his camera to sites including the Great Wall and Tiananmen Square, where he came face-to-face with the portrait of Mao Zedong that had inspired his own colorful 1970s paintings and prints of the former leader.

Over 200 personal photos from Warhol's China set will go under the hammer at a Phillips auction at the Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong. The candid shots are currently on display at the hotel, to coincide with the opening of Art Basel Hong Kong.

