(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- DEVELOPING: A large section of central London is on lockdown after a terror attack. At least three people are dead and many more are injured. Follow CNN updates here.
-- House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes said President Donald Trump's personal communications may have been collected.
-- The GOP is in blitz mode on health care ahead of the House vote tomorrow.
-- Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch gave his clearest answer yet on abortion rights on Day 3 of his confirmation hearing.
-- A rare cancer linked to breast implants is responsible for 9 deaths.
-- The future is officially in doubt for Sears and Kmart.
-- Starbucks will add 240,000 jobs worldwide by 2021.
-- And watch this girl steal the Pope's hat.