(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

DEVELOPING: A large section of central London is on lockdown after --A large section of central London is on lockdown after a terror attack . At least three people are dead and many more are injured. Follow CNN updates here.

-- House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes said President Donald Trump's personal communications may have been collected

-- The GOP is in blitz mode on health care ahead of the House vote tomorrow

-- Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch gave his clearest answer yet on abortion rights on Day 3 of his confirmation hearing