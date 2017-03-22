Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Wednesday, March 22

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 3:47 PM ET, Wed March 22, 2017

Scene outside UK Parliament, Wednesday March 22
(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- DEVELOPING: A large section of central London is on lockdown after a terror attack. At least three people are dead and many more are injured. Follow CNN updates here.
-- House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes said President Donald Trump's personal communications may have been collected.
-- The GOP is in blitz mode on health care ahead of the House vote tomorrow.
    -- Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch gave his clearest answer yet on abortion rights on Day 3 of his confirmation hearing.
    -- A rare cancer linked to breast implants is responsible for 9 deaths.
    -- The future is officially in doubt for Sears and Kmart.
    -- Starbucks will add 240,000 jobs worldwide by 2021.
    -- And watch this girl steal the Pope's hat.