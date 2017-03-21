The airline electronics ban is already causing confusion and frustration

New York (CNN) The Trump administration's order banning passengers from major airports in the Middle East and North Africa flying with electronic devices on board is not even a day old and its impact is already being felt. Through WhatsApp and iMessage, CNN asked travelers, who'd be coming in from the 10 airports covered by the ban, how they'd be affected. This is what they said:

They're worried about long flights with restless children

Marissa and Adam Goldstein are from Boston but live in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. They'll be flying with their twin daughters, Eyva and Noa.

"We'll be flying Emirates on Monday through Dubai with our twin 16 month old daughters. This will be hard as I was going to have them use our iPad to keep them occupied. Also, we use our laptops for work on these long flights!"

Others said the same thing: "I'm flying with TWO toddlers on a 7 hour flight through Morocco from Italy and now they can have no iPad? No Kindle to read? I mean this is ridiculous," one wrote.

