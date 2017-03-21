Story highlights Future speakers at university spaces will have to be sponsored by recognized campus organizations

(CNN) Texas A&M University is changing its policy on who can speak at campus facilities following a controversial speech last year by white supremacist Richard Spencer.

Spencer was invited to campus December 7 by a private Texas citizen who rented out the space for the event. But protests erupted by students angry that he was allowed to speak at their campus.

This policy change would mean that future speakers would have to have on-campus sponsorship by a recognized organization for external speakers.

A&M spokeswoman Amy Smith said university officials are concerned about fringe and hate groups descending on campuses for the purpose of disruption.

"As one of the stewards for protecting and enhancing the brand, this is particularly troubling to me as the influx of these outside groups may connote to your viewers an environment of acceptance by our campus when none are actually our students or faculty," Smith said.

