Philadelphia DA indicted on bribery, fraud charges

(CNN) The district attorney of Philadelphia was charged Tuesday with 23 counts of taking bribes of cash, vacations and a car, and of using money meant to pay a relative's nursing home bill for his own needs, federal officials said.

Seth Williams, who was twice elected as Philadelphia's DA, is accused of accepting bribes between 2010 and 2015 to help two business owners, said William Fitzpatrick, the acting US attorney of New Jersey.

Williams also misappropriated a relative's pension and Social Security payments, the US attorney said.

Williams, 50, faces 23 federal charges: 10 counts of bribery, 11 counts of wire fraud and two counts of extortion.

CNN was unable to reach Williams for comment. His office said he was spending time with family.

