Story highlights Families of 9/11 victims allege Saudi Arabia provided aid to al Qaeda for years

Suit comes in wake of law allowing Americans to sue countries over terror acts in US

(CNN) Families of 850 victims who died on 9/11 and 1,500 people injured that day are suing the Saudi government, accusing it of providing material and financial assistance to al Qaeda for years leading up to the worst terrorist attack on US soil.

The act allows American citizens to bring lawsuits against states or countries accused of sponsoring terrorist attacks in the United States.

The complaint, filed Monday in federal court in Manhattan, alleges that the Saudi government, through its ministries and officials and a vast network of charities linked to the government, provided financial, practical and material support to al Qaeda.

"9/11 could not have happened without Saudi Arabia's support for al Qaeda," Jim Kreindler, attorney and co-chairman of the plaintiffs' committee, told CNN.

