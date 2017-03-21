Story highlights Two students arrested in Maryland rape investigation

Alleged rape happened in high school bathroom

(CNN) One of two Maryland high school students charged with raping a schoolmate last week is an undocumented immigrant, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The student, 18-year-old Henry Sanchez-Milian, was arrested Thursday at Rockville High School in Rockville, Maryland, along with 17-year-old classmate Jose Montano. Both students are being charged as adults with first-degree rape and two counts each of committing a first-degree sexual offense, Montgomery County Police said in a statement.

Following Sanchez-Milian's arrest, ICE issued an immigration detainer -- an order to local law enforcement to hold a suspect for a pending immigration review.

Matthew Bourke, a spokesman for ICE, told CNN that Sanchez-Milian, a citizen of Guatemala, was stopped by a border patrol agent in Rio Valley Grande, Texas, in August 2016. At that time, the agent determined that Sanchez-Milian was in the United States illegally, having crossed over from from Mexico without proper documentation. Sanchez-Milian was ordered to appear before an immigration judge. That hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Delay in immigration hearing 'not atypical'

