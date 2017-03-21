Dylann Roof friend sentenced to 27 months in prison

Story highlights Meek pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI

He is a childhood friend of Dylann Roof

(CNN) The friend of Dylann Roof who admitted not divulging to authorities Roof's plans to massacre black people at a Charleston, South Carolina, church, was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in federal prison, according to CNN affiliate WCSC.

"I don't know if I will make it out of prison alive. I'm scared," Meek told the court during the sentencing hearing, the station reported.

"I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart," he said. "(I) really wish I would have called the cops."

No one spoke at the hearing on behalf of the victims or their families, the station reported.