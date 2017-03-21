Dylann Roof friend to be sentenced

Story highlights Meek pleaded guilty to making false statements to federal officers

He was childhood friend of Dylann Roof

(CNN) The friend of Dylann Roof who admitted not divulging to authorities Roof's plans to massacre black people at a Charleston, South Carolina, church, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in federal court.

Meek was not accused of having a direct role in the June 17, 2015, slaying of nine people at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston. Roof, 22, was found guilty of those killings in federal court and has been sentenced to death.

Meek, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested in September 2015 and charged with misprision of a felony -- concealing and failing to report a crime -- and lying to the FBI.

He pleaded guilty to those charges in April and could be sentenced to eight years in prison, court records show.

