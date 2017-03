(CNN) Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

1. Politics

2. Brexit

Save the date. The divorce proceedings between the European Union and the UK will officially begin on March 29 . That's when UK Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50 -- the mechanism that lets a country leave the EU. And like most divorces, this one won't be pretty. There are lots of difficult negotiations ahead -- most to do with trade and immigration -- as the UK and EU prepare for their post-Brexit relationship. The breakup is due to take about two years

3. Travel ban

There's a new travel ban, but it's not the one you're thinking of. This one bans electronics -- not people -- in the cabin on flights from some countries in the Middle East and Africa to the US. One US official says this may have something to do with al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, which has been trying to build bombs that contain little or no metal in order to take down a plane.

4. Health care

5. Supreme Court

We mapped 33 incidents from January 1 to March 20 in which mosques were targets of threats, vandalism or arson . (During the same time period in 2016, there were just 17 such incidents.)

Jerseygate

Our long national nightmare is over. Tom Brady's jersey from Super Bowl LI has been found.

Weeded out

Woody Harrelson's a pot head no more. The hard-partying actor says he no longer indulges in the green stuff

Big bird

Yes, that video of a mammoth chicken you saw on Twitter was real. And yes, you should be terrified.

Moving in

Say hello to Julia, the newest resident of "Sesame Street" and the first Muppet with autism

What I meant to say was ...

A soccer player from Ghana was thanking everybody after being honored after a recent match -- his wife and his girlfriend. Ooops!

