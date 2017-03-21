Story highlights Court document from company says oil might flow this week

Two instances of vandalism have been discovered, according to law enforcement

(CNN) With the Dakota Access Pipeline nearly ready to start operation, the company that runs it says the 1,172-mile long oil pipe has been vandalized in several places.

In a court-ordered status report filed Monday, attorneys for Dakota Access write there have been "recent coordinated physical attacks ... that pose threats to life, physical safety, and the environment."

Much of the report is filed under seal and documents released to CNN were heavily redacted.

The company does note that oil flow might begin this week. Vicki Granado, a spokeswoman for Energy Transfer Partners, which owns Dakota Access, said the company won't say when the flow of oil will begin.

"That is not something we plan to provide," Granado said.

Read More