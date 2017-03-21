15 of the world's best bungee jumps

(CNN) Want to test your mettle or conquer a fear of heights? Maybe jumping from some of the world's tallest towers or bridges is the solution.

Join us as we highlight fifteen of the world's highest -- and most impressive -- jumping sites.

233 meters: Macau Tower, Macau, China

It's here where New Zealand entrepreneur Alan John "A. J." Hackett made a 233-meter jump earning him a Guinness world record as the "highest commercial bungee jump" in 2007. If you think you are bold enough to beat this record, The Macau Tower is surely a place to earn it.

220 meters: Verzasca Dam, Ticino, Switzerland

At 220 meters, the Verzasca Dam is the only bungee jumping site where you can test your jumping nerves in the wee hours of the night.

The dam is well lit with flood lights and sometimes the moon. It's also famous for a brief feature in James Bond's "Goldeneye."

Don't consider jumping here if you are afraid of heights or the dark.

216 meters: Bloukrans Bridge, Western Cape, South Africa

Right in the heart of South Africa, the Bloukrans Bridge is the highest commercial natural bungee jump in the world.

Jumping from this spot gives a double dose of thrill -- a leap from this infamous jumping pod and bridge walks surrounded by South African wilderness.

206 meters: Rio Grande Bridge, Taos, New Mexico

Jumping from this imposing bridge into the beautiful Rio Grande river gorge is an unforgettable experience.

The combination of views and thrills makes for a sensational experience for bungee fanatics.

192 meters: Europabrücke Bridge, Innsbruck, Austria

Nicely placed on an interlink bridge between Austria and Italy, bungee junkies enjoy a swing from Europabrüke while taking pictures of the Alps in an upside down position.

Jumpers who are able to hold onto their lunch can attempt other adrenaline moving stunts like jumps from hot air balloons.

190 meters: Niouc Bridge, Val d'Anniviers, Switzerland

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you hear Switzerland? Swiss watches and Toblerone, right?

Well Switzerland is also home to Europe's highest bungee jump from a suspended bridge -- the Niouc Bridge

Jumpers from this spot need the courage to jump and swing in all directions at the same time. The knife-edge suspended bridge offers a shaky but thrilling experience.

175 meters: Altopiano di Asiago, Vicenza, Italy

We have heard our partners say they will do anything for us. Bring us the moon or cross the deepest oceans for us.

If your partner is one of those who are ready to plunge from the highest crane then a jump at Altopiano di Asiago is the place you want to be.

The "tandem bungee" is good for newlyweds or lovebirds intending to show off their bravery.

169 meters: Kolnbrein Dam (Kölnbreinsperre), Carinthia, Austria

To have two of the world's highest bungee jumping sites in Austria says a lot about its people.

We can only recommend that if you can't muster up your daredevil abilities at Europabrücke Bridge then a jump at Kolnbrein Dam would be a good alternative.

What is more breathtaking than a jump off a crane docked on the tip of a dam?

160 meters: The Last Resort, Bhote Kosi River, Nepal

Be brave, and bungee.

It may be called the Last Resort but it surely won't be the last time you want to jump from Nepal's longest suspension bridge.

A plunge towards this scary tropical gorge will also give you an incredible (and upside down) view of the Bhote Kosi River.

152 meters: Ponte Colossus (Veglio-Pistolesa Bridge), Biella, Italy

People often like to try out a second jump at Ponte Colossus even before the feeling from their first is washed from their memory.

More than 2,000 jumpers converge here every year to challenge gravity.

151.5 meters: Perrine Bridge, Idaho, United States

Some amazing night jumps take place at Perrine Bridge

This 151.5-meter jumping slot is among several bridges that are only jumpable during specified periods.

Jumping from this bridge is limited to just one jump over the summer -- and it could be a day or night jump.

150 meters: Kaivopuisto (Sky Breakers), Helsinki, Finland

The 150-meter high bungee is held every year from mid-July to mid-August in Helsinki, Finland.

The Finns are not insane, they are just courageous daredevils who will do anything for entertainment.

Every year from the end of July to mid August, they organize a 150-meter high bungee alongside other beach activities.

Jumpers choose freefalls onto floating platforms in the sea or other tailored bungees like pub-bungee for those who mix cocktails and fun, snowboard bungee, hot air balloon jumps and skyvolter for jumpers who are able to show off their sky walking skills.

141.5 meters: Navajo Bridge, Marble Canyon, Arizona

This impressive bridge in Arizona's Marble Canyon is the location for bungee jumps organized by Bungee Expeditions

One of the highest bridges in the USA, this is for true adrenaline seekers and offers stunning views of the Colorado River.

134 meters: Nevis Highwire, Queenstown, New Zealand

Find out why "Fear Factor" producers warn you never to try certain stunts at home -- try the Nevis Highwire.

Calm your nerves and hop onto a cable shuttle suspended 134 meters above the Nevis River.

Once set, get your ankles harnessed and down you go to New Zealand's scariest bungee jumping pod. To get to the jumping hole, jumpers ride in a six-person cable car then leap off the cage-like structure.

111 meters: Victoria Falls Bridge, Livingstone, Zambia/Zimbabwe

Conquer your fears and jump over the Victoria Falls

At 111 meters, jumping over the Victoria Falls Bridge is probably the best dive into two different countries from one spot -- just remember to carry along your passport.

Editor's note: This article was previously published in 2012. It was updated, reformatted and republished in 2017.