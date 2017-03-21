Story highlights Tourist dives to Titanic wreck to begin May 2018

(CNN) In 1912, a trip on board the Titanic was the ultimate in luxury travel.

More than a century later, it still is.

Deep-pocketed tourists will once again get the chance to glide along the Titanic's deck when London-based travel company Blue Marble Private begins dives to the wreck site in May 2018.

Interest in the 20th century's most famous maritime disaster has remained high since Robert Ballard and his team discovered the remains of RMS Titanic almost 32 years ago.

However, this could well be one of the last opportunities to visit.