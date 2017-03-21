Breaking News

Helsinki: 10 tips for visiting the capital of Finland

By Sean Cunningham, CNN

Updated 6:46 AM ET, Tue March 21, 2017

Learn to converse the Finnish way: Don't be alarmed by awkward pauses. Finns like to leave stretches of silence to ensure no one's cut off prematurely.
Seek out a sauna: Sauna, Finns' favorite pastime, is a good way to combat the cold. Löyly -- which means sauna steam in Finnish -- is an eco-friendly wooden sauna complex with views of the Baltic Sea.
Head to the pub: A popular option whatever the weather. Although when winter gets subzero, sitting inside makes more sense than outside.
Dress appropriately: Despite its location on Finland's southern coast, Helsinki's winter can drop to - 6 C (22 F). Packing the right clothes is essential, especially for those hoping to venture north to Lapland -- where temperatures can plummet to - 50 C.
Devour local delicacies: Reindeer is one of the local delicacies recommended for visitors to Finland.
Absorb the architecture: Finlandia Hall (the white structure by the lake) is one of the best known works by Alvar Aalto, the nation's most celebrated architect and designer.
See the Sibelius Monument: This welded steel sculpture resembling an enormous pipe organ is a monument to celebrate Finland's most renowned composer, Jean Sibelius. A bust of Sibelius stands next to the sculpture.
Take in art: Helsinki offers a range of museum choices for art lovers. Kiasma has an impressive contemporary art collection.
Dance -- the tango: The staple of Buenos Aires somehow connected deeply with the Finns. The Tango Frostbite Festival in Helsinki is a good place to show off your steps.
Rock out: Taking place at a former power plant site at Suvilahti, Helsinki's Tuska Open Air Metal Festival bills itself as the "biggest metal music festival in the Nordic countries."
Hit the ice: Helsinki is home to many hockey stars including Jari Kurri and Teemu Ilmari Selänne. HIFK and Jokerit are the two home teams to watch when visiting the city.
(CNN)Finland celebrates its 100th anniversary of independence from neighboring Russia on December 6, 2017.

Helsinki, founded in 1550, is Finland's largest city and the capital, with over one million of the country's 5.5 million people living here.
Why celebrate for a day, when a whole year is possible?
To mark the occasion appropriately, Helsinki has a full year of events for the centenary.
    Here are 10 tips to help feel more like a local in Finland this year.
    Pack appropriately

    It's less a matter of comfort than survival.
    In July, Helsinki temperatures average a pleasant 17 C (62 F). In February, it's - 6 C (22 F).
    Planning on heading north? Then the right clothes are crucial.
    For those delivering Christmas letters to Santa in person, Lapland temperatures can plummet to - 50 C (- 58 F).
    Arriving in Finland unprepared? Seek out one of Helsinki's 10 UFF secondhand stores, which support aid projects in Africa and India -- decidedly pricier options are also available, like Marimekko.

    Seek out a sauna

    Hot in Helsinki: Saunas.
    Finns love saunas.
    The nation claims to have about 3.5 million of them -- roughly one for every 1.6 people.
    They come in various forms, including smoke saunas, electric saunas and mobile saunas.
    Celebrated Helsinki offerings include Kotiharjun Sauna, which was built in 1928, and Löyly, which is located on the waterfront and offers a more modern feel. (For tips on handling a sauna Helsinki-style, click here.)
    Kotiharjun Sauna, Harjutorinkatu 1, Helsinki 00500 Finland; +358 (9) 753 1535
    Löyly, Hernesaarenranta 4, Helsinki 00150 Finland; +358 (9) 6128 6550

    To outsiders, Finnish conversations can be cryptic

    Finns do not like to interrupt: a typical chat includes healthy stretches of silence, ensuring no one's cut off prematurely.
    At the same time, the Finnish language lacks the words for "please" or "excuse me."
    The result is that what may seem to outsiders an awkward, borderline rude exchange is simply everyday conversing for Finnish folks.
    A simple way to get more up-to-speed culturally is to head to Helsinki's tremendous Academic Bookstore, with its superb selection of books in a variety of languages.
    Academic Bookstore, Keskuskatu 1 / Pohjoisesplanadi 39, Helsinki
    Plunk down at the pub

    Winter temperatures make Helsinki a place where a night out can easily turn into hypothermia, so bars tend to be conducive to hanging out -- witness the stacks of board games often found right next to the napkins.
    So it's recommended to go for a lonkero (or long drink, usually consisting of gin and grapefruit soda) and an evening soaking in the atmosphere, ideally having conversations with the locals that feel brusque and stilted, which is a sign they're going swimmingly.
    There's much to be said for just picking the first option that seems inviting, but Teerenpeli offers beer from its own brewery and for a great cocktail, there's Liberty or Death.
    Teerenpeli, Olavinkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki; +358 424 925 260
    Liberty or Death, Erottajankatu 5, 00130 Helsinki; +358 50 5424870

    Devour local delicacies

    Just avoid thinking of Rudolph while you eat.
    Three standouts which shouldn't be missed in Finland include salmon stew, lingonberry pie and reindeer.
    Lappi Restaurant is a fine place to try reindeer in various forms, from grilled fillets to carpaccio. (Only do this after sending Santa's letter.)
    Another option is Savoy, which has been celebrated for decades both for its food and its design (see below) .
    Lappi Restaurant, Annankatu 22, 00100 Helsinki; +358 9 645550
    Savoy, Eteläesplanadi 14, 00130 Helsinki +358 9 6128 5300

    Absorb the architecture, particularly by Alvar Aalto

    Possibly because it has a strong influence from both Sweden and Russia, Finnish architecture in general has a distinctive look.
    The Land of a Thousand Lakes was ruled for centuries by Sweden, before being controlled by Russia.
    Nowadays, the nation's most revered architect and designer is Alvar Aalto, whose "human modernism" has brought him global recognition.
    Tours are available for some of his most famous works in Helsinki, such as Finlandia Hall or the interiors he designed for the aforementioned Savoy.
    Want to bring some Aalto home? His furniture can be purchased at Artek.
    Finlandia Hall, Mannerheimintie 13e, 00100 Helsinki
    Artek, Keskuskatu 1B, 00100 Helsinki; +358 (0)10 617 3480

    See the Sibelius Monument

    After experiencing the nation's most renowned architect, why not salute Finland's most celebrated composer too?
    Located in Sibelius Park, this welded steel sculpture by Eila Hiltunen resembles a massive organ with more than 600 organ pipes.
    It also includes a bust of Jean Sibelius himself, whose compositions include the beautiful-yet-spooky "Finlandia."

    Take in art at the Ateneum

    In addition to the interesting contemporary art works inside, Kiasma&#39;s exterior is also a beauty.
    The Ateneum is where the most important artists of Finland can be discovered, including Hugo Simberg.
    Not known for being upbeat, Simberg's masterpieces include "The Wounded Angel" and "The Garden of Death."
    For those demanding something a bit more contemporary, check out the collection at Kiasma.
    Ateneum, Kaivokatu 2, FI-00100 Helsinki; +358 (0)294 500 401
    Kiasma, Mannerheiminaukio 2, FIN-00100 Helsinki; +358 (0)294 500 501

    Dance

    Specifically, tango.
    The staple of Buenos Aires somehow connected deeply with the Finns.
    Helsinki has the Tango Frostbite Festival but head a few hours north in Finland to experience tango's national zenith, the Tangomarkkinat festival each July in Seinäjoki.

    Rock out

    Apocalyptica: Cello interpretations of Metallica hits.
    Former president Barack Obama has saluted the Finnish heavy metal scene and Finland does indeed boast the "most metal bands per inhabitant."
    Notable groups include Apocalyptica (who came to prominence via all-cello covers of Metallica -- yes, they have actually performed with James Hetfield) and HIM (short for His Infernal Majesty -- having managed three top 20 albums in the US, they've just announced their final tour).
    You can potentially hear the next band to cross the Atlantic at Helsinki's Tuska Open Air Metal Festival, which runs from June 30 to July 2.
    Taking place at the old power plant site at Suvilahti, it bills itself as the "biggest metal music festival in the Nordic countries."
    Other Helsinki venues include Nosturi, with a capacity of 900 and a knack for hosting artists with a variety of musical styles from all over the planet.
    READ: 11 best places to see the Northern Lights

    Hit the ice

    Finland's had an oversized impact on the hockey world, winning a medal at six of the last eight Olympics. (Infuriatingly, they've yet to collect a gold while the Swedes have two.)
    Native Helsinki stars include Jari Kurri, who became an NHL Hall of Famer while winning five Stanley Cups with Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier, and "The Finnish Flash" Teemu Ilmari Selänne, considered a lock to join Kurri in the Hall this year.
    Either take in a hockey game, or head to one of Helsinki's seven artificial skating rinks, such as the Icepark in the heart of Helsinki, not to mention natural rinks as well.
    Icepark, Rautatientori, 00100 Helsinki
    If these 10 tips haven't piqued enough interest, here's a list of other Helsinki events during the centenary celebration.