(CNN) Finland celebrates its 100th anniversary of independence from neighboring Russia on December 6, 2017.

Helsinki, founded in 1550, is Finland's largest city and the capital, with over one million of the country's 5.5 million people living here.

Why celebrate for a day, when a whole year is possible?

To mark the occasion appropriately, Helsinki has a full year of events for the centenary.

Here are 10 tips to help feel more like a local in Finland this year.

Pack appropriately

It's less a matter of comfort than survival.

In July, Helsinki temperatures average a pleasant 17 C (62 F). In February, it's - 6 C (22 F).

Planning on heading north? Then the right clothes are crucial.

For those delivering Christmas letters to Santa in person, Lapland temperatures can plummet to - 50 C (- 58 F).

Arriving in Finland unprepared? Seek out one of Helsinki's 10 UFF secondhand stores, which support aid projects in Africa and India -- decidedly pricier options are also available, like Marimekko

Seek out a sauna

Hot in Helsinki: Saunas.

Finns love saunas.

The nation claims to have about 3.5 million of them -- roughly one for every 1.6 people.

They come in various forms, including smoke saunas, electric saunas and mobile saunas.

Kotiharjun Sauna , Harjutorinkatu 1, Helsinki 00500 Finland; +358 (9) 753 1535

Löyly , Hernesaarenranta 4, Helsinki 00150 Finland; +358 (9) 6128 6550

To outsiders, Finnish conversations can be cryptic

Finns do not like to interrupt: a typical chat includes healthy stretches of silence , ensuring no one's cut off prematurely.

At the same time, the Finnish language lacks the words for "please" or "excuse me."

The result is that what may seem to outsiders an awkward, borderline rude exchange is simply everyday conversing for Finnish folks.

A simple way to get more up-to-speed culturally is to head to Helsinki's tremendous Academic Bookstore , with its superb selection of books in a variety of languages.

Photos: Finland's reasons to be happy Summer in Finland – Finland was once characterized as a nation of melancholics. These days it's seen as one of the happiest countries in Europe. Here are just some of the reasons Finns have to be cheerful. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Finland's reasons to be happy Pyha Luosto National Park – Finnish photographer Tea Karvinen took this image of the frozen Pyha Luosto National Park. She includes it in her list of the 10 most beautiful Finnish landscapes for the VisitFinland.com website . The photo, taken in December from the highest peak in the Pyha mountains, shows the last rays of light hitting Luosto Mountain as fog descends into the valley below. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Finland's reasons to be happy Plenty of room – Koli's tree-covered landscape makes it a popular hiking destination in the fall, when the leaves change colors. This view by Karvinen shows the vista from Makravaara peak, above Lake Pielisjarvi, in western Finland. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Finland's reasons to be happy Uto Island – Finland's southernmost inhabited island is only reachable by a five-hour ferry journey across the Baltic Sea. About 50 people live on the island year round, but the population triples with the summer arrival of tourists. This image was taken by Karvinen in January. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Finland's reasons to be happy Great water – Repovesi National Park is a popular escape from Helsinki, just a few hours away by car. Its forests are dotted with lakes, hills and cliffs. Karvinen took this photo from atop the near-perpendicular Olhava cliffs. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Finland's reasons to be happy Pallas Yllastrunturi National Park – "It was still quiet at the top of the Yllas ski resort on a Sunday morning in the middle of February when this amazing view from the top of Yllas Mountain appeared," Tea Karvinen writes on VisitFinland.com. Located in Lapland, Pallas-Yllastunturi is Finland's third largest national park. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Finland's reasons to be happy Oulanka National Park – In Kuusamo in central Finland, Oulanka National Park is known for dramatic rivers and waterfalls. Among them is the Myllykoski rapids, photographed here in January by Karvinen. It's another to make her top 10 Finnish landscapes list. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Finland's reasons to be happy Aland – The islands of the beautiful Aland archipelago, at the entrance to the Gulf of Bothnia, belong to Finland, but are home to a Swedish-speaking population. It's said to be the sunniest place in northern Europe. Karvinen includes the islands in her top 10 beautiful landscapes lists. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Finland's reasons to be happy Great white way – The trees of the Riisitunturi National Park make for dramatic scenery in winter when temperatures well below freezing leaves them coated in condensed frost. The area is popular with cross-country skiers, birdwatchers and photographers. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Finland's reasons to be happy Warm welcome – If appreciating the Finnish landscape isn't enough to lift spirits, there's always the national pastime of taking saunas. Sitting in a hot, steam-filled room and gently thrashing birch twigs against the skin is seen as a healthy way to relax and bond with others. Hide Caption 10 of 10

Plunk down at the pub

Winter temperatures make Helsinki a place where a night out can easily turn into hypothermia, so bars tend to be conducive to hanging out -- witness the stacks of board games often found right next to the napkins.

So it's recommended to go for a lonkero (or long drink, usually consisting of gin and grapefruit soda) and an evening soaking in the atmosphere, ideally having conversations with the locals that feel brusque and stilted, which is a sign they're going swimmingly.

There's much to be said for just picking the first option that seems inviting, but Teerenpeli offers beer from its own brewery and for a great cocktail, there's Liberty or Death

Teerenpeli, Olavinkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki; +358 424 925 260

Devour local delicacies

Just avoid thinking of Rudolph while you eat.

Three standouts which shouldn't be missed in Finland include salmon stew, lingonberry pie and reindeer.

Lappi Restaurant is a fine place to try reindeer in various forms, from grilled fillets to carpaccio. (Only do this after sending Santa's letter.)

Another option is Savoy , which has been celebrated for decades both for its food and its design (see below) .

Savoy , Eteläesplanadi 14, 00130 Helsinki +358 9 6128 5300

Absorb the architecture, particularly by Alvar Aalto

Possibly because it has a strong influence from both Sweden and Russia, Finnish architecture in general has a distinctive look.

Nowadays, the nation's most revered architect and designer is Alvar Aalto , whose "human modernism" has brought him global recognition.

Want to bring some Aalto home? His furniture can be purchased at Artek

Artek , Keskuskatu 1B, 00100 Helsinki; +358 (0)10 617 3480

See the Sibelius Monument

After experiencing the nation's most renowned architect, why not salute Finland's most celebrated composer too?

Located in Sibelius Park , this welded steel sculpture by Eila Hiltunen resembles a massive organ with more than 600 organ pipes.

It also includes a bust of Jean Sibelius himself, whose compositions include the beautiful-yet-spooky "Finlandia."

Take in art at the Ateneum

In addition to the interesting contemporary art works inside, Kiasma's exterior is also a beauty.

The Ateneum is where the most important artists of Finland can be discovered, including Hugo Simberg.

Not known for being upbeat, Simberg's masterpieces include "The Wounded Angel" and "The Garden of Death."

For those demanding something a bit more contemporary, check out the collection at Kiasma

Ateneum , Kaivokatu 2, FI-00100 Helsinki; +358 (0)294 500 401

Kiasma , Mannerheiminaukio 2, FIN-00100 Helsinki; +358 (0)294 500 501

Dance

Specifically, tango.

The staple of Buenos Aires somehow connected deeply with the Finns.

Helsinki has the Tango Frostbite Festival but head a few hours north in Finland to experience tango's national zenith, the Tangomarkkinat festival each July in Seinäjoki.

Rock out

Apocalyptica: Cello interpretations of Metallica hits.

Notable groups include Apocalyptica (who came to prominence via all-cello covers of Metallica -- yes, they have actually performed with James Hetfield) and HIM (short for His Infernal Majesty -- having managed three top 20 albums in the US, they've just announced their final tour ).

You can potentially hear the next band to cross the Atlantic at Helsinki's Tuska Open Air Metal Festival , which runs from June 30 to July 2.

Taking place at the old power plant site at Suvilahti, it bills itself as the "biggest metal music festival in the Nordic countries."

Other Helsinki venues include Nosturi , with a capacity of 900 and a knack for hosting artists with a variety of musical styles from all over the planet.

Hit the ice

Finland's had an oversized impact on the hockey world, winning a medal at six of the last eight Olympics. (Infuriatingly, they've yet to collect a gold while the Swedes have two.)

Native Helsinki stars include Jari Kurri, who became an NHL Hall of Famer while winning five Stanley Cups with Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier, and "The Finnish Flash" Teemu Ilmari Selänne, considered a lock to join Kurri in the Hall this year.

Either take in a hockey game, or head to one of Helsinki's seven artificial skating rinks , such as the Icepark in the heart of Helsinki, not to mention natural rinks as well.