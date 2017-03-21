(CNN) Finland celebrates its 100th anniversary of independence from neighboring Russia on December 6, 2017.

Helsinki, founded in 1550, is Finland's largest city and the capital, with over one million of the country's 5.5 million people living here.

Why celebrate for a day, when a whole year is possible?

To mark the occasion appropriately, Helsinki has a full year of events for the centenary.

Here are 10 tips to help feel more like a local in Finland this year.