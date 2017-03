Hear Macau , and you may think gambling and casinos, but Macau Tower also offers serious thrills.

Macau Tower, Macau, China. In 2007, New Zealand entrepreneur Alan John "A. J." Hackett made a 233-meter jump here earning him a Guinness world record as the "highest commercial bungee jump."

Be brave, and bungee. It may be called the Last Resort but it surely won't be the last time you want to jump from Nepal's longest suspension bridge.

The Last Resort, Bhote Kosi River, Nepal. A plunge towards this scary tropical gorge will also give you an incredible (and upside down) view of the Bhote Kosi River.

Right in the heart of South Africa, the Bloukrans Bridge is the highest commercial natural bungee jump in the world. Jumping from this spot gives a double dose of thrill -- a jump at this infamous jumping pod and bridge walks surrounded by South African wilderness.

. Switzerland is home to Europe's highest bungee jump from a suspended bridge -- the Niouc Bridge . Jumpers from this spot need the courage to jump and swing in all directions at the same time.

The 150-meter high bungee is held every year from mid-July to mid-August in Helsinki, Finland.

134 meters: Nevis Highwire, Queenstown, New Zealand. Calm your nerves and hop onto a cable shuttle suspended 134 meters above the Nevis River. Once set, get your ankles harnessed and down you go to New Zealand's scariest bungee jumping pod.