Where to bungee jump around the world
Macau Tower, Macau, China. In 2007, New Zealand entrepreneur Alan John "A. J." Hackett made a 233-meter jump here earning him a Guinness world record as the "highest commercial bungee jump."
The Last Resort, Bhote Kosi River, Nepal. A plunge towards this scary tropical gorge will also give you an incredible (and upside down) view of the Bhote Kosi River.
134 meters: Nevis Highwire, Queenstown, New Zealand. Calm your nerves and hop onto a cable shuttle suspended 134 meters above the Nevis River. Once set, get your ankles harnessed and down you go to New Zealand's scariest bungee jumping pod.
111 meters: Victoria Falls Bridge, Livingstone, Zambia/Zimbabwe. Jumping over the Victoria Falls Bridge is probably the best dive into two different countries from one spot -- just remember to carry along your passport.