Breaking News

Where to bungee jump around the world

Updated 8:32 PM ET, Tue March 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;233 meters: Macau Tower, Macau, China.&lt;/strong&gt; Hear&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ajhackett.com/macau/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Macau&lt;/a&gt;, and you may think gambling and casinos, but Macau Tower also offers serious thrills.
Photos: Where to bungee jump around the world
233 meters: Macau Tower, Macau, China. Hear Macau, and you may think gambling and casinos, but Macau Tower also offers serious thrills.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Macau Tower, Macau, China. &lt;/strong&gt;In 2007, New Zealand entrepreneur Alan John &quot;A. J.&quot; Hackett made a 233-meter jump here earning him a Guinness world record as the &quot;highest commercial bungee jump.&quot;
Photos: Where to bungee jump around the world
Macau Tower, Macau, China. In 2007, New Zealand entrepreneur Alan John "A. J." Hackett made a 233-meter jump here earning him a Guinness world record as the "highest commercial bungee jump."
Hide Caption
2 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;220 meters: Verzasca Dam, Ticino, Switzerland&lt;/strong&gt;.&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.trekking.ch/en/bungy/007-bungy-jumping-verzasca-like-james-bond&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Verzasca Dam&lt;/a&gt; is the only bungee jumping site where you can test your jumping nerves in the wee hours of the night. The dam is well lit with flood lights and sometimes the moon. It&#39;s also famous for a brief feature in James Bond&#39;s &quot;Goldeneye&quot;. Don&#39;t consider jumping here if you are afraid of heights or the dark.
Photos: Where to bungee jump around the world
220 meters: Verzasca Dam, Ticino, Switzerland. Verzasca Dam is the only bungee jumping site where you can test your jumping nerves in the wee hours of the night. The dam is well lit with flood lights and sometimes the moon. It's also famous for a brief feature in James Bond's "Goldeneye". Don't consider jumping here if you are afraid of heights or the dark.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;160 meters: The Last Resort, Bhote Kosi River, Nepal.&lt;/strong&gt; Be brave, and bungee. It may be called&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.thelastresort.com.np/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; the Last Resort&lt;/a&gt; but it surely won&#39;t be the last time you want to jump from Nepal&#39;s longest suspension bridge.
Photos: Where to bungee jump around the world
160 meters: The Last Resort, Bhote Kosi River, Nepal. Be brave, and bungee. It may be called the Last Resort but it surely won't be the last time you want to jump from Nepal's longest suspension bridge.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;The Last Resort, Bhote Kosi River, Nepal.&lt;/strong&gt; A plunge towards this scary tropical gorge will also give you an incredible (and upside down) view of the Bhote Kosi River.
Photos: Where to bungee jump around the world
The Last Resort, Bhote Kosi River, Nepal. A plunge towards this scary tropical gorge will also give you an incredible (and upside down) view of the Bhote Kosi River.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;216 meters: Bloukrans Bridge, Western Cape, South Africa.&lt;/strong&gt; Right in the heart of South Africa, the&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.faceadrenalin.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Bloukrans Bridge&lt;/a&gt; is the highest commercial natural bungee jump in the world. Jumping from this spot gives a double dose of thrill -- a jump at this infamous jumping pod and bridge walks surrounded by South African wilderness.
Photos: Where to bungee jump around the world
216 meters: Bloukrans Bridge, Western Cape, South Africa. Right in the heart of South Africa, the Bloukrans Bridge is the highest commercial natural bungee jump in the world. Jumping from this spot gives a double dose of thrill -- a jump at this infamous jumping pod and bridge walks surrounded by South African wilderness.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;190 meters: Niouc Bridge, Val d&#39;Anniviers, Switzerland&lt;/strong&gt;. Switzerland is home to Europe&#39;s highest bungee jump from a suspended bridge -- the &lt;a href=&quot;https://bungyniouc.com/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Niouc Bridge&lt;/a&gt;. Jumpers from this spot need the courage to jump and swing in all directions at the same time.
Photos: Where to bungee jump around the world
190 meters: Niouc Bridge, Val d'Anniviers, Switzerland. Switzerland is home to Europe's highest bungee jump from a suspended bridge -- the Niouc Bridge. Jumpers from this spot need the courage to jump and swing in all directions at the same time.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;150 meters: Kaivopuisto (Sky Breakers), Helsinki, Finland.&lt;/strong&gt; The 150-meter&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.skybreakers.com/eng/index_eng.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; high bungee &lt;/a&gt;is held every year from mid-July to mid-August in Helsinki, Finland.
Photos: Where to bungee jump around the world
150 meters: Kaivopuisto (Sky Breakers), Helsinki, Finland. The 150-meter high bungee is held every year from mid-July to mid-August in Helsinki, Finland.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;134 meters: Nevis Highwire, Queenstown, New Zealand. &lt;/strong&gt;Calm your nerves and hop onto a cable shuttle suspended 134 meters above the Nevis River. Once set, get your ankles harnessed and down you go to New Zealand&#39;s scariest bungee jumping pod.
Photos: Where to bungee jump around the world
134 meters: Nevis Highwire, Queenstown, New Zealand. Calm your nerves and hop onto a cable shuttle suspended 134 meters above the Nevis River. Once set, get your ankles harnessed and down you go to New Zealand's scariest bungee jumping pod.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;111 meters: Victoria Falls Bridge, Livingstone, Zambia/Zimbabwe.&lt;/strong&gt; Jumping over the Victoria Falls Bridge is probably the best dive into two different countries from one spot -- just remember to carry along your passport.
Photos: Where to bungee jump around the world
111 meters: Victoria Falls Bridge, Livingstone, Zambia/Zimbabwe. Jumping over the Victoria Falls Bridge is probably the best dive into two different countries from one spot -- just remember to carry along your passport.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
macau tower bungeemacau bungyVerzasca Damthe last resortbungee last resortBloukrans River Bridge in Tsitsikammabungee niouc skybreakers bungeenevis hirewirevictoria falls bridge