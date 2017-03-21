Where to bungee jump around the world

Macau Tower, Macau, China. In 2007, New Zealand entrepreneur Alan John "A. J." Hackett made a 233-meter jump here earning him a Guinness world record as the "highest commercial bungee jump."

The Last Resort, Bhote Kosi River, Nepal. A plunge towards this scary tropical gorge will also give you an incredible (and upside down) view of the Bhote Kosi River.

134 meters: Nevis Highwire, Queenstown, New Zealand. Calm your nerves and hop onto a cable shuttle suspended 134 meters above the Nevis River. Once set, get your ankles harnessed and down you go to New Zealand's scariest bungee jumping pod.