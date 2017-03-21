Story highlights Aspen hosted final leg of Skiing World Cup

The US resort attracts wealthy winter sports enthusiasts

(CNN) Located in Colorado's Rocky mountains, Aspen is one of the most famous dates on the Alpine Skiing World Cup calendar.

But that's just part of the story. The resort town is also the place to enjoy the ultimate luxury ski vacation.

Private jets, $30 million mansions with basketball courts and boutique clothes stores are all on offer, provided your bank account can take the strain.

CNN's Alpine Edge show sampled the lives of Aspen's super-rich clientele as the 2016-17 season came to its conclusion.

