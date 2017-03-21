Breaking News

Skiing World Cup: How to holiday in style at Aspen

Updated 2:23 PM ET, Tue March 21, 2017

Story highlights

  • Aspen hosted final leg of Skiing World Cup
  • The US resort attracts wealthy winter sports enthusiasts

(CNN)Located in Colorado's Rocky mountains, Aspen is one of the most famous dates on the Alpine Skiing World Cup calendar.

But that's just part of the story. The resort town is also the place to enjoy the ultimate luxury ski vacation.
Private jets, $30 million mansions with basketball courts and boutique clothes stores are all on offer, provided your bank account can take the strain.
    CNN's Alpine Edge show sampled the lives of Aspen's super-rich clientele as the 2016-17 season came to its conclusion.
    On the piste, US star Mikaela Shiffrin won her first overall World Cup title, while Austrian Marcel Hirscher had already wrapped up a record sixth successive crown in the men's series.