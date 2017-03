Story highlights President Donald Trump spoke to GOP lawmakers Tuesday to rally support

Changes to a health care bill were made to appeal to some Republicans Monday night

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday "it's possible" President Donald Trump will seek more changes to the Republican health care bill before Thursday's House vote.

In search of the votes needed to repeal and replace Obamacare, Republican leadership in the House released a package of amendments Monday night meant to mollify critics of the plan. Spicer said those changes could not be the last made on the bill.

"It's possible," Spicer said. "I think we've made some very positive steps forward, so I don't want to, you know, rule anything out but I will say that I feel very good about this where it stands now."

He added: "The more and more members meet with the President, the more they understand how important this is to the overall agenda."

Trump, acting as salesman-in-chief, was on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning for a meeting with the Republican caucus that was meant to spur excitement for the House bill.

