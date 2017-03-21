Trump warns GOP: Don't break your health care promises

Story highlights The White House is scrambling to get the votes it needs to pass the GOP health care bill

Trump's margin in the House will likely be razor thin

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, in an attempt to sell the GOP Republican health care plan, warned Republicans about breaking all those promises to repeal Obamacare they've made over the years.

The White House is currently unsure that Republicans have enough votes to pass the GOP health care bill. And for a president who fashions himself a deal-maker, the law has become a potent test of Trump's ability to make it happen.

"The American people voted for historic change. They also voted for serious action by delivering the House, the Senate and the White House," Trump said at a National Republican Campaign Committee dinner Tuesday. "The American people gave us clear instructions. it's time to get busy, get to work and to get the job done."

He added: "That legislative effort begins with Thursday's crucial vote and it really is a crucial vote for the Republican party and for the people of the country to finally repeal and replace the disaster known as Obamacare."

On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly pledged to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

